Project Velocity Inc. and NovaSpark Ventures Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Biotech and Pharma Launches

Alliance brings together complementary strengths in commercialization strategy, cross-functional launch readiness, market insight, and disciplined execution.

We’ve already seen the power of our teams when we join forces. Formalizing this alliance was the next natural step in our collaboration.” — Jennifer Johnson

MT. KISCO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Velocity Inc. (PVI) and NovaSpark Ventures today announced a formal strategic alliance following a year of collaboration supporting rare disease and other global product launches for top pharmaceutical companies. The alliance brings together complementary strengths in commercialization strategy, cross-functional launch readiness, market insight, and disciplined execution.

In the past year, the firms partnered on twelve projects shaping four rare disease launches for two global pharma clients. Their work, from prelaunch through market entry, turned deep insights into decisive action and faster execution. By taking an integrated, proven approach, they sped up launch readiness, improved team alignment, and helped clients handle critical launch tasks with more clarity and speed.

“We’ve already seen the power of our teams when we join forces. Formalizing this alliance was the next natural step in our collaboration,” said Jennifer Johnson, Founder and CEO of PVI. “Together, we bring sharper insight, faster integration, and the executional rigor required for leaders preparing to launch in competitive and dynamic markets.”

PVI and NovaSpark will further invest in joint methodologies, tools, and leadership services designed to help biotech and pharmaceutical companies reduce time to market. They will embed with teams to build strategies to drive prelaunch readiness and early launch performance, providing the critical ramp that makes the difference between a good launch and a blockbuster launch.

Gitesh Dubal, Founder & CEO of NovaSpark Ventures, added, “Partnering with PVI elevates the value we deliver to clients. Our combined capabilities equip leaders with the structure, clarity, and executional support needed to deliver meaningful results—in product launches and beyond.”

The alliance will focus on the pillars most critical to launch acceleration:

-Insight-driven commercialization strategy

-Integrated cross-functional workflows and launch readiness planning

-Team alignment and high-fidelity communication

-Disciplined execution and rapid operationalization

About Project Velocity Inc.

Project Velocity Inc. (PVI) is a boutique professional services powerhouse partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate strategy, execution, and commercialization impact. With deep expertise in rare disease, organizational effectiveness, and launch leadership, PVI integrates seamlessly with client teams to drive clarity, alignment, and measurable results. Since 2022, PVI has delivered more than 160 projects across U.S., European, and global markets.

About NovaSpark Ventures

NovaSpark Ventures is a healthcare strategy and fractional leadership firm dedicated to igniting growth for organizations across the healthcare ecosystem. Founded by healthcare executive Gitesh Dubal, NovaSpark specializes in commercialization strategy, launch planning, and organizational transformation. NovaSpark serves as an agile extension of client teams, delivering data-driven insight, strategic clarity, and execution support.

Media Contacts

NovaSpark Ventures

Media Relations

gdubal@nova-spark.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.