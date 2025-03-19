Project Velocity Inc. Announces New Executive Leadership: Navigating the Pivot Points for the Biopharma Industry

Project Velocity Inc. Executive Team

PVI announces key leadership appointments—Jessica Ridlen as the Chief Commercial Officer and Dorothy Bridge promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

MT. KISCO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Velocity Inc. Announces New Executive Leadership: Positioned to Expand Impact for the Biopharmaceutical Industry Navigating the Pivot Points

Project Velocity Inc. (PVI), a private, woman-owned, leading professional services agency specializing in the biopharmaceutical industry, is experiencing a period of rapid growth and expansion. To navigate this exciting phase and maximize its impact, PVI is thrilled to announce two key leadership appointments—Jessica Ridlen joins PVI as the Chief Commercial Officer and Dorothy Bridge has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Ridlen Joins to Steer Next Growth Phase for PVI as Chief Commercial Officer

A seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in commercial strategy, business development, and operational execution, Jess thrives in high-stakes environments requiring decisive action, and complex problem solving. Jess is a proven leader with experience in crisis management, global strategy, and enterprise transformation. She excels at collaborating with diverse stakeholders, including executive teams, commercial functions, and external partners such as global health organizations, government agencies, and industry leaders.

"If I were a whole company, I would be PVI. My career has been a tapestry of high-stakes initiatives that deliver results, where it’s been essential to engage people in the pursuit of visions that demand excellence. That’s what we bring to clients, because that’s who we are—we can’t be or do anything less. The opportunity to help shape PVI’s next phase of impact, in a women-owned and led firm alongside visionary leaders like Jennifer Johnson and Dorey Bridge, is a dream I don’t plan on waking up from anytime soon,” says Ridlen.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Ridlen will be responsible for leading commercial strategy and operations, business development, and commercial execution. At PVI, she will work closely with the executive team to drive growth and develop innovative solutions for clients. With her extensive background in business development, operational execution, and strategic planning, Ridlen is well equipped to lead PVI in this next phase of growth. Jess is also an adjunct professor at UNC Chapel Hill in the MBA program at Kenan-Flagler, where she teaches foundational and advanced courses in negotiations.

“Bringing on a Chief Commercial Officer marks a pivotal moment in PVI's evolution going into year four. This strategic addition to our executive team will accelerate our growth trajectory while ensuring we maintain the exceptional client experience that has always been our hallmark. Jess will play a crucial role in shaping our commercial strategy, fostering new market opportunities, and building long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients. The expanded executive leadership team demonstrates PVI’s commitment to scaling thoughtfully while delivering ever-greater value to the organizations that put their trust in us to deliver,” says Jennifer Johnson, PVI’s Founder & CEO.

Dorothy “Dorey” Bridge Expands Executive Leadership Responsibilities to Include Financial Operations, Business Operations, and Human Resources

Bridge, who joined PVI as Chief Financial Officer, has been instrumental in the company's growth and expansion over the past year. Her expanded role as Chief Operating Officer reflects her unique ability to bridge finance, business operations, and human resources, providing a holistic approach to organizational leadership.

For two decades, Dorey cultivated her expertise in professional services, not merely working in the field but transforming it with her unique alchemy—a bold fusion of finance, operations, and human resources that illuminates organizational truths hidden from conventional perspectives. This isn’t just Dorey’s methodology; it’s her signature, her professional fingerprint. In her new role, she will oversee finance, human resources, and business operations of the company and work closely with Ridlen to support PVI's commercial strategy.

“We are delighted to have Jessica join our team as Chief Commercial Officer and have full confidence in her ability to lead our commercial operations," says Bridge. "I am also honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer and continue working alongside our talented team to deliver exceptional results for our clients. Together, we are committed to driving PVI's growth and success in the industry."

With these new appointments, PVI is well positioned to continue to expand beyond its core services to strategically develop additional, high impact service verticals to drive the company's growth and success.

“With Jess and Dorey leading the way in these critical roles, we are well positioned to achieve our ambitious goals for 2030," says Jennifer Johnson. "These powerful, accomplished women inspire me every day. Their talent runs deep, their passion runs deeper, and they share my vision for what PVI can become.

I couldn't ask for better partners at this pivotal moment for PVI, to shape our future."

PVI IS HIRING IN 2025

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit PVI on LinkedIn to find out more. “We seek people who share our spirit and unique ability to align teams around big ideas, operationalize strategies, and accelerate success. We need smart, bold, critical thinkers with a bias for action who move with speed and intention,” says Jennifer Johnson, CEO, Project Velocity Inc.

About PVI

Project Velocity Inc. (PVI) is a professional services agency that accelerates speed to commercialization for emerging and midsized biotech and global pharmaceutical companies. PVI operates in the pivotal moments for organizations, delivering services in corporate and executive strategy, organizational effectiveness and execution, and market impact. As a force multiplier, PVI has surpassed 125 projects delivered in less than 3 years, demonstrating extraordinary capacity and depth. PVI’s nimble, potent team delivers results with precision velocity.

Learn more about PVI on LinkedIn.

