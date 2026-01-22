Excel Dryer introduces XLERATORsync Hand Dryer for integrated sink systems

Excel Dryer The XLERATORsync Hand Dryer is a touch free, sink mounted solution that improves restroom hygiene while reducing mess, paper towel waste and operating costs.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. is advancing commercial restroom design with the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer , a sink mounted solution designed to improve hygiene, sustainability and efficiency in commercial restrooms. The touch-free fixture allows users to wash, rinse and dry their hands in one location, helping reduce mess and limit the spread of germs.“The XLERATORsync brings together hygiene, performance and sustainability in a single integrated solution,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer. “It helps facilities create cleaner restrooms while lowering long-term operating costs and environmental impact.”The XLERATORsync features reverse airflow technology that directs air and water back into the sink. Excel also works with fabricating partners internationally to optimize sink basin designs to specifically work in tandem with the XLERATORsync hand dryer’s reverse airflow technology, keeping hands, clothing and surrounding surfaces clean and dry. It includes electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) filtration proven to remove 99.999 percent of viruses and 99.97 percent of bacteria from the airstream, along with adjustable speed, heat and sound controls and an LED service indicator.HPD and EPD certified and Made in the USA Certified, the XLERATORsync can reduce a facility’s carbon footprint by up to 81 percent compared to paper towels, based on a recent Life Cycle Assessment. Facilities may also achieve up to a 95 percent cost savings by eliminating paper towel labor, maintenance and waste.In the United States, the XLERATORsync is available exclusively through D|13 Group as part of its D|Verse and D|Cor integrated sink systems or as a dryer and optimized sink basin combo. Internationally, the dryer is available through various distributors. Facilities using these solutions may qualify for LEED credits or WELL points.To see the XLERATORsync in action, visit https://go.exceldryer.com/xleratorsync-product-video About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

