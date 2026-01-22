Dr. Robin Gehrmann Has Been Reviewed And Approved By NJ Top Docs for 2025

Dr. Robin Gehrmann

Dr. Robin Gehrmann of Collegiate Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute, LLC has been approved as NJ Top Doctor for 2025.

My goal is to treat each patient as an individual, not an ‘injury.” — Dr. Robin M. Gehrmann

MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Robin M. Gehrmann based on merit for 2025.At Collegiate Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute in Madison, New Jersey, Dr. Gehrmann brings precision, expertise, and a personalized approach to orthopedic care. Board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and fellowship-trained in Sports Medicine, he treats patients of all ages—from youth athletes to weekend warriors—with advanced surgical and non-operative techniques."My goal is to treat each patient as an individual, not an 'injury'. I integrate patient age, and activity level with their personal expectations. My stress is on patient education so that together we can arrive at the best treatment plan for their lifestyle," Dr. Gehrmann explains.Specializing in procedures like minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery, ligament reconstruction, cartilage transplantation, and complex shoulder and knee reconstruction, he also incorporates non-surgical treatments such as Radial Shockwave Therapy and PRP injections, tailoring care to each patient's unique needs. As Head Team Physician for Rutgers/Newark athletic teams and a Master Instructor with the Arthroscopy Association of North America, he shares his expertise with both patients and fellow surgeons. Through research and publication, Dr. Gehrmann continues to advance the field of orthopedic sports medicine while ensuring every patient receives compassionate, individualized care.For more information on Dr. Robin Gehrmann, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-robin-gehrmann

