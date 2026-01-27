ComplyCube Unveils Compliance Suite, Digital Identity Platform, and Fraud Tools

ComplyCube Unleashes Powerful New Compliance Suite

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplyCube , the British Bank Awards’ RegTech Partner of the Year 2025, announced the launch of its Enhanced Compliance Suite Fraud Intelligence Solutions and Digital Identity Verification today. They are expanding their capabilities across policy compliance, fraud detection, regulatory reporting, and digital identity checks.This major release strengthens ComplyCube’s unified compliance stack, enabling businesses to design smarter onboarding, stop fraud faster, and scale regulatory operations with greater precision and control. New capabilities include a no-code KYC workflow builder, a multi-layered fraud intelligence suite, expanded digital identity verification via a global eID hub, Smart Forms for client data capture, and SSN verification checks to support the onboarding of US customers.At the core of the updated platform is ComplyCube’s new no-code KYC workflow builder: a drag-and-drop orchestration engine that gives compliance teams control over how identity, AML, and fraud checks are deployed without further engineering dependency. Teams can adjust verification journeys in real time based on customer behavior insights, fraud and AML risk signals, and regional requirements.“ComplyCube’s KYC workflow builder is designed to put control back in the hands of compliance professionals. It eliminates bottlenecks and lets teams adapt instantly to risk without needing extensive engineering support. We’ve made it possible for any compliance team to act with the speed, scale, and intelligence previously reserved for top-tier engineering organizations,” said Mohamed Alsalehi, Founder & CTO of ComplyCube.ComplyCube is also expanding fraud detection arm of products with a new fraud intelligence suite. It directly complements existing document and biometric controls with behavioral and contextual intelligence. Fraud intelligence allows organisations and firms to identify sophisticated threats earlier in the onboarding journey.New capabilities include device intelligence (fingerprint, IP/geolocation, configuration, and session integrity), phone intelligence (number and carrier verification, origin, usage patterns, and fraud risk), and email intelligence (age, domain signals, and known fraud indicators), enriching each customer’s risk profile in real time.Furthermore, to support automation at scale, ComplyCube has launched a native Zapier integration. Zapier enables organisations to connect compliance workflows to thousands of third-party applications. Teams can now automate triggers, route verified data, sync screening outcomes, and initiate onboarding actions based on external events without custom development.The release also strengthens digital identity coverage, expanding verification across three key national identity ecosystems: the EU, India, and the US. The eID Hub provides access to national eID systems across key European markets and Aadhaar in India, supporting government-trusted verification aligned with eIDAS 2.0 and national frameworks. The SSN verification check enables real-time validation of US Social Security Numbers, helping onboard customers while screening for fraud linked to deceased or synthetic identities.About ComplyCubeComplyCube is a complete, UK Government-approved platform for global Identity Verification (IDV), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance. Its AI-powered solutions enable regulated organisations to meet AML/CFT obligations through no-code, low-code, and API-first modules. Designed for scale and flexibility, ComplyCube serves 300+ global clients across financial services, insurance, fintech, crypto, telecoms, accountancy, and more.Official Website: https://www.complycube.com

