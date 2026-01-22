Ricky Smith Appointed to Head Aeronet San Diego

Industry veteran introduced as General Manager.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ricky Smith has been named General Manager of Aeronet Worldwide’s San Diego station, and brings with him a background and approach that will help grow that operation.Mr. Smith has 23 years of experience in the in the logistics and freight forwarding industry. He started his career in Illinois with Roadway Express, performing several management roles. A move to California opened opportunities to work for YRC Freight, R&L Carriers, American Cargoservice, then most recently at AIT Worldwide Logistics, where he was a station manager for their San Francisco and San Diego operations.Mr. Smith is a great fit for Aeronet San Diego, as he has a proven ability to implement strategies that cultivate a motivated team culture, leading to outstanding results and enhanced morale. He possesses a level of expertise that includes logistical planning, operational efficiency, and effective communication with stakeholders.He attended Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest, and San Diego Mesa College, and is a Certified Dangerous Goods Professional (CDGP).Chief Operating Officer B.J. Rodgers is enthusiastic about the addition of Mr. Smith, stating, “We are excited to have Ricky join our San Diego team and look forward to the station taking a step forward under his leadership.”About Aeronet Worldwide:Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.