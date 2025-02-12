Remembering Tony Pereira

Aeronet Worldwide founder Tony Pereira (1937-2025).

Aeronet founder passes away at 87, leaving a legacy of Integrity, Commitment, and Passion – the core values he instilled in the company.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeronet Worldwide’s founder, Tony Pereira, passed away on Sunday, February 9, at the age of 87. In 1982, armed with $100, a Buick LeSabre, and the help of his 18-year-old son Alex, he began making pickups and deliveries in California’s Silicon Valley, developing the company we now know as Aeronet. Over 42 years, he built it into the global freight forwarding and logistics services operation it is today. Aeronet now has 11 locations across the U.S., about 200 associates, and dozens of international joint venture partnerships around the world.Antonio Neves Pereira was born in 1937 in the Azores Islands, off the coast of Portugal. At the age of 19, he was the first of his family to come to America after being accepted into California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo). He later transferred to San Francisco State University, where he graduated with a degree in World Business and Transportation Management.After graduating college and working in the cargo transportation industry for a decade, Tony decided it was time to go on his own. He wanted to start a company based on his strong principles, ideals and vision. Thus, the $100 “investment,” and the rest is Aeronet history.Tony retired early last year, but still made regular appearances at the Irvine corporate headquarters. He loved to make the rounds and tell his people to, “Make it happen.” It was his home away from home. With Aeronet, Tony didn’t just start a company, he developed a family. Seeing what he built over 42 years brought him great joy. With his son Mark Pereira returning to Aeronet to assume the role of CEO after his retirement, that completed the hand-off from generation to generation.Tony is survived by his wife Diana; his sons Alex (Cathy), Chris (Mariam), Mark (Trisha), Robert, and Jared (Vikki); daughters Cindy and Jennifer (Ryan); grandsons Casey, Anthony, Jaxson, and Joey; granddaughters Marisa, Reese, Olivia, Lily, Emmy, and Reagan; and great-grandchildren Greenly, Riley, and Colby.He leaves a legacy of entrepreneurship, dedication, and love – not just for his family, but for his “Aeronet family.” He will also be remembered for the core values of Integrity, Commitment, and Passion, which have been permanently embedded in the company he built and the people that carry on his legacy.About Aeronet Worldwide:Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

