B.J. Rodgers Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Aeronet Worldwide

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B.J. Rodgers has been named Chief Operating Officer of Aeronet Worldwide. The promotion to one of the company’s top leadership positions comes after he helped build a strong presence in the state of Texas, leading through example, hard work, and a genuine care for the company and the people around him.Mr. Rodgers has nearly 27 years of experience in the in the logistics and freight forwarding industry. He joined Aeronet in 2019 as General Manager of the company’s Dallas station. Later, he was promoted to Executive Vice President, leading all Aeronet operations in Texas, which also includes the Houston station – the company’s fourth largest facility.CEO Mark Pereira emphasized, “What sets B.J. apart is how deeply he believes in the power of culture. He has helped build strong, connected teams that perform at a high level because they’re rooted in respect, accountability, and shared purpose. As COO, B.J. will bring that same mindset to the entire organization.”Prior to coming to Aeronet, Mr. Rodgers worked for Yellow Corporation/YRC Freight, R+L Global Logistics, and Trans-Expedite.He attended Mississippi College, where he studied Business Administration, English, and Spanish, while also being an Academic All-American as a member of their NCAA Division II National Champion football team.About Aeronet Worldwide:Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

