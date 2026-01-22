Vistatec and Lingoport announce joint solution integrating Localyzer and VistatecVerifier

Localization at the speed of design and development

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec and Lingoport announced a joint solution that brings shift-left localization into the heart of product design and development, enabling faster releases and improved translation quality. Lingoport and Vistatec have unveiled a significant breakthrough for localization and design.

Imagine if localization were not a step after development, but a seamless part of design. Lingoport’s new Localyzer release introduces an innovative approach to reinvent the localization design workflow.

Lingoport Localyzer automates localization workflows from design through development. From design tools like Figma, Localyzer enables designers to see translations in real-time, eliminating the need for extracting strings and sending files for translation. The results are a flow from Figma → dev → production that leads to fewer review cycles, faster releases, and improved quality.

“We are excited to launch our Localyzer service. This solution integrates directly into design and development workflows, eliminating manual file handling and accelerating global product delivery,” commented Adam Asnes, CEO at Lingoport.

By embedding translation directly into design and code, companies can deliver multilingual products at the same speed they provide features. Instead of treating translation as a late-stage task, Localyzer integrates it at the start of design and development.”

VistatecVerifier adds an AI-powered QA layer designed to identify specific errors in translations, including spelling, profanity, language accuracy, and modality issues. Whether you’re using LLMs, human reviewers, or a TMS, VistatecVerifier guides you towards meeting your standards. “The result is faster approvals and more confidence in every release. VistatecVerifier and Lingoport’s Localyzer are a winning combination,” added Simon Hodgkins, CMO, Vistatec.

This new design initiative will include an online event scheduled for February 2026.

For further details, please visit: https://www.vistatec.com/localyzer-and-verifier

About Lingoport

Since 2001, Lingoport has been a leader in helping companies internationalize and localize their software. We began by offering internationalization (i18n) services, enabling companies to deliver applications efficiently to multilingual users. This foundational experience continues to guide our product development of Localyzer and Globalyzer, ensuring our solutions meet the needs of global software development. At our core, we are focused on developer-oriented solutions, making software localization a natural and integrated aspect of product development, so that companies can reach more customers with better software in their languages and cultural formats. Lingoport’s technology is trusted by global enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, across industries such as software, technology, manufacturing, and regulated sectors. https://lingoport.com

About Vistatec

Vistatec works with many of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential. Operating since 1997, Vistatec is a recognized leader in AI, localization, and multilingual content solutions. Vistatec partners with businesses to navigate the complexities of global markets and ensure impactful, culturally relevant communications. With our global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and locations worldwide, Vistatec continues to lead industry benchmarks through innovative technologies and strategic insights. Learn more at: www.vistatec.com

