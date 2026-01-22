HealthLink Dimensions Launches Clinical Briefing Report

A New Advertising Channel Connecting Brands With Engaged U.S. Clinicians

Clinical Briefing Report gives advertisers verified reach, strong engagement, and transparency into performance, all from a partner who takes clinician’s data privacy seriously.” — Amar Duggasani, CEO, HealthLink Dimensions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions today announced the launch of Clinical Briefing Report (CBR) , a weekly digital publication that connects healthcare advertisers with a large, verified audience of U.S. clinicians through credible clinical content and measurable engagement.Clinical Briefing Report, a new edition for the Engage product family, is a weekly eNewsletter and companion website delivering timely medical news and clinical updates to physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Published by HealthLink Dimensions, CBR reaches more than 350,000 verified clinicians each week, providing stakeholders and advertisers with a reliable way to engage healthcare professionals in an environment built for learning and professional relevance.The Brand Challenge: Reaching Clinicians With ConfidenceHealthcare marketers face increasing difficulty reaching clinicians at scale. Attention is fragmented across channels, engagement quality is inconsistent, and many environments lack transparency into who is actually being reached. As a result, brands struggle to balance reach, relevance, and accountability.Clinical Briefing Report was built to address this challenge by combining verified healthcare provider data with a controlled publishing environment and clear performance reporting. Advertisers can place banner ads and sponsored stories adjacent to current clinical news, ensuring brand messages appear in a context clinicians actively choose to engage with.The Clinician Challenge: Finding Relevant, Trusted InformationClinicians are inundated with promotional messaging that competes with their limited time and attention. What they value are credible, concise updates that support clinical awareness and professional development.Clinical Briefing Report is designed around this need. Each issue features timely medical news and clinically relevant insights, encouraging repeat readership and sustained engagement. Advertising is integrated into the publication in a way that respects the reading experience, allowing brands to be present without disrupting content clinicians trust.How Clinical Briefing Report Solves BothBy aligning brand messaging with credible editorial content and verified clinician audiences, Clinical Briefing Report creates value for both advertisers and readers. Campaigns are supported by HealthLink Dimensions’ healthcare provider data and include transparent reporting on impressions, clicks, and engagement. This allows brands to understand performance clearly and optimize future outreach.CBR can be used as a standalone placement or as part of a broader healthcare marketing strategy, delivering consistent engagement that outperforms healthcare email benchmarks.Expanding Opportunities for Healthcare AdvertisersThe launch of Clinical Briefing Report represents an important expansion of HealthLink Dimensions’ engagement capabilities. While the initial release focuses on standard weekly editions, future enhancements will include specialty-focused editions aligned to specific therapeutic areas, giving advertisers the ability to tailor messaging to clinician interests and areas of care.“Healthcare brands need channels they can trust,” said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. “Clinical Briefing Report gives advertisers verified reach, strong engagement, and transparency into performance, all from a partner who takes clinician’s data privacy seriously. It is designed to respect clinicians and deliver real value to marketers.”By combining scale, relevance, and accountability, Clinical Briefing Report is positioned to become a core channel for healthcare advertisers seeking consistent access to U.S. clinicians without sacrificing quality or trust.HealthLink Dimensions helps life sciences companies and healthcare organizations precisely reach and engage U.S. healthcare providers. Its data-driven marketing solutions enable accurate targeting, effective digital engagement, and clear performance measurement across the healthcare marketing lifecycle. HealthLink Dimensions is differentiated by product excellence, superior service, and privacy-forward marketing practices, giving advertisers confidence in audience quality, campaign execution, and responsible data use.For more information about Clinical Briefing Report, visit https://healthlinkdimensions.com/healthlink-clinical-briefing-report-solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.