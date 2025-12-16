HealthLink Dimensions Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Advancing Leadership in Privacy and Compliance

This certification reflects how we operate every day. SOC 2 Type II confirms that our security and data protection practices are embedded into our technology, processes, and culture.” — Amar Duggasani, CEO, HealthLink Dimensions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions, a leading healthcare provider marketing and data solutions company, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN , the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. This independent examination validates HealthLink Dimensions’ controls related to security, availability, and data protection over an extended audit period.The SOC 2 Type II audit evaluated not only the design of HealthLink Dimensions’ controls, but also how consistently and effectively those controls operate over time. Unlike point-in-time assessments, a Type II report demonstrates sustained operational discipline and ongoing adherence to rigorous security and data governance standards.“This certification reflects how we operate every day,” said Amar Duggasani, Chief Executive Officer of HealthLink Dimensions. “SOC 2 Type II confirms that our security and data protection practices are embedded into our technology, processes, and culture. Our customers trust us with critical provider data, and we take that responsibility seriously.”HealthLink Dimensions’ customers depend on accurate, privacy-safe healthcare provider data to power targeting, engagement, and measurement across life sciences, healthcare, and recruitment initiatives. SOC 2 Type II certification provides independent assurance that HealthLink Dimensions operates with mature, consistently applied safeguards to protect healthcare provider data. It reinforces confidence during vendor evaluations and RFP processes, supports customers’ internal risk management and governance requirements, and demonstrates that HealthLink Dimensions’ platforms are built to scale securely and responsibly as customer needs grow.The certification process required extensive coordination, documentation, and validation across HealthLink Dimensions’ technology and operations teams. Controls were assessed across multiple trust principles, including security and availability, over a sustained review period.“Congratulations to HealthLink Dimensions for earning their SOC 2 attestation, which is a widely recognized signal of trust and security,” said Steve Simmons, Chief Operating Officer of A-LIGN. “It’s great to work with organizations like HealthLink Dimensions who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report.”This milestone further strengthens HealthLink Dimensions’ privacy and compliance foundation, which also includes the independent TrustArc TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy & Data Governance Practices Certification and Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) membership. Together, these efforts underscore HealthLink Dimensions’ long-standing focus on transparency, governance, and responsible data stewardship.About HealthLink DimensionsHealthLink Dimensions empowers life sciences companies, hospitals, payers, recruiters, and agencies to precisely target and engage healthcare providers. Through its four core product families Profile, Enrich, Engage, and Pulse, HealthLink Dimensions delivers data-driven solutions that support audience definition, data hygiene, omnichannel outreach, and campaign performance measurement. With a focus on Product Excellence, Superior Service, and Privacy & Data Compliance, HealthLink Dimensions helps organizations turn data into insight and action. For more information, visit www.healthlinkdimensions.com

