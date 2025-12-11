HealthLink Dimensions Announces Strategic Partnership with DocNexus to Expand Access to Advanced Claims Insights

DocNexus adds a focused capability within our broader data lifecycle, and together we are giving customers faster access to clinical insights that guide smarter provider engagement.” — Amar Duggasani, CEO, HealthLink Dimensions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driven by a mission of delivering innovative solutions that reach the broadest market and offer highest economic value, HealthLink Dimensions announced a new partnership with DocNexus that accelerates how healthcare organizations access and use real-world clinical data. This collaboration strengthens HealthLink Dimensions’ claims intelligence offerings and brings new speed, clarity, and usability to an area of the market that has historically been slow and difficult to navigate.The industry has long struggled with delayed access to prescribing and diagnostic data. Traditional pathways often take months before insights are available for strategic use. HealthLink Dimensions and DocNexus are closing that gap. Customers can now receive claims-driven trend data and script-lift analysis as soon as the same day as the request. These accelerated timelines help teams adjust targeting strategies, validate performance, and respond to real-world clinical shifts without waiting for outdated reporting cycles. The partnership also supports more timely outreach. Prescribing intelligence can serve as a catalyst for HealthLink’s Trigger Email solution, helping customers reach providers based on relevant clinical activity signals. It’s yet another way HealthLink helps healthcare marketers create a responsive workflow for their omnichannel healthcare provider (HCP) communication.“This partnership improves how quickly organizations can move from questions to decisions and from ideas to implementation,” Amar Duggasani, Chief Executive Officer of HealthLink Dimensions. “DocNexus adds a focused capability within our broader data lifecycle, and together we are giving customers faster access to clinical insights that guide smarter provider engagement.”DocNexus contributes a specialized strength in claims analytics. Their platform consolidates large-scale clinical data and transforms it into intuitive search experiences and clean visual dashboards. This complements HealthLink Dimensions’ wider ecosystem of provider identity intelligence, data hygiene services, omnichannel engagement tools, and outcome measurement. DocNexus enhances the capabilities of that continuum by making claims information easier and faster to interpret, while HealthLink Dimensions delivers the surrounding scale, verification, activation, and service.“We are excited to support HealthLink Dimensions with a streamlined way to explore prescribing and diagnostic patterns,” said Mahek Chhatrapati, CEO of DocNexus. “Our platform simplifies how users work with complex clinical data, and HealthLink Dimensions extends that value through its customer experience and activation capabilities.”The combined strengths of HealthLink Dimensions and DocNexus remove historic barriers to claims intelligence by offering a modern, intuitive experience for healthcare marketers, researchers, and strategy teams. The combined value creates a simplified experience where customers can define audiences, activate outreach, and measure outcomes with one trusted partner.HealthLink Dimensions is the industry’s most trusted provider of healthcare provider data and omnichannel engagement solutions. The company supports life sciences organizations, hospitals, payers, agencies, and recruiters through four progressive solution families spanning the healthcare data lifecycle: Profile, Enrich, Engage, and Pulse. HealthLink Dimensions is recognized for product excellence, white-glove service, and its commitment to privacy, supported by TrustArc certification, SOC2 attestation, and NAI membership. The company enables customers to reach and understand more than 98 percent of U.S. healthcare providers through its verified and continuously updated datasets and engagement solutions.DocNexus is an analytics company focused on transforming claims intelligence into actionable insights. The company aggregates, normalizes, and visualizes one of the largest claims datasets available, and offers an AI-powered natural-language search engine that accelerates discovery and analysis. DocNexus supports customers across life sciences, health systems, and research organizations with advanced tools designed for speed, precision, and modern healthcare analytics.

