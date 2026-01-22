Boyd Engineering Supply Company Transitions to Boone & Boone

Same Trusted Team, Stronger Support

Customers will still work with the same people who have earned their trust over the years, now supported by an employee-owned company with broader resources and a long-term commitment to service.” — Kyle DelPiano, vice president corporate marketing

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boyd Engineering Supply Company, a long-time trusted name in pump and HVAC solutions, announced it will transition its brand identity to Boone & Boone, a 100% employee-owned company. The move reflects Boone & Boone’s commitment to preserving the relationships and service that have defined Boyd while providing expanded resources and support for customers.The same employees customers know and trust will remain in place. What changes under Boone & Boone is the ability to deliver greater inventory access, enhanced education and training, and improved service support across the region.“This transition isn’t about changing what customers value, it’s about strengthening it,” said Kyle DelPiano, vice president corporate marketing. “Customers will still work with the same people who have earned their trust over the years, now supported by an employee-owned company with broader resources and a long-term commitment to service.”The move to Boone & Boone also highlights a key distinction: the company is employee-owned. This structure ensures that decisions remain focused on long-term customer relationships and sustainable growth rather than short-term financial gains.Key Benefits for Customers Under Boone & Boone:• Stronger Inventory & Availability – Customers now gain access to on-demand inventory spread across six distribution centers, ensuring faster delivery and product availability when it matters most.• Expanded Education & Training – From Lunch & Learns to hands-on product support, customers can expect more opportunities to stay informed and prepared.• Improved Service & Support – Streamlined processes and clearer communication help solve issues faster.• A Unified, Employee-Owned Brand – Boone & Boone combines the Boyd legacy with employee ownership, ensuring the people serving customers are directly invested in their success.The transition will be seamless for customers, with all existing relationships, contacts, and services remaining in place. Customers are encouraged to contact their Boone & Boone representative or visit http://boonesales.com/ to learn more.About Boone & BooneFounded in 1980 on a legacy of reliability and strong relationships, Boone & Boone is an employee-owned manufacturer’s representative specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and industrial systems. With deep technical expertise, factory-trained support, and a comprehensive product offering, the company serves clients across HVAC, process, and industrial markets. Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, with multiple distribution centers across the southeast US; Boone & Boone provides customers access to millions of dollars in inventory, system education, and aftermarket service. Learn more at http://boonesales.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.