Access Fixtures Launches New CYLI Up/Down Ceiling Mount LED Lights

Access Fixtures launches CYLI, a versatile series of Up/Down LED ceiling and pendant lights featuring field-selectable wattage, Kelvin, and built-in photocells.

CYLI optimizes architectural lighting by combining versatile Up/Down distribution, built-in photocells, and field-selectable wattage and Kelvin in a single, high-performance platform.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of CYLI Up/Down Pendant and Ceiling Mount LED Lights, a precision-engineered family of ceiling mount lights and pendant fixtures designed for flexible, energy-efficient illumination. CYLI ceiling mount LED lights are engineered to enhance façades, walkways, entryways, and architectural spaces where modern environments require visually comfortable lighting, refined aesthetics, and long-term efficiency. With field-configurable options and durable construction, CYLI delivers reliable architectural lighting for a wide range of applications.

Versatile Lighting

CYLI ceiling mount LED lights offer Up, Down, or Up/Down beam configurations, providing designers and facility managers with precise control over light distribution. This versatility allows a single fixture to accent architectural features, illuminate vertical surfaces, or deliver balanced ambient lighting with minimal glare. 75° precision optics ensure smooth, uniform illumination, reducing shadows and hot spots while creating visually comfortable spaces that enhance both form and function.

Built-In Photocell

Each CYLI fixture is equipped with a built-in photocell that enables automatic dusk-to-dawn operation. This feature ensures ceiling mount LED fixtures operate only when needed, improving energy efficiency while reducing maintenance and operating costs. The integrated photocell makes CYLI ideal for exterior-mounted ceiling lights, entryways, and architectural accents where reliable, automated lighting performance is essential.

Customizable Options

The CYLI series provides extensive customization options to meet the needs of diverse lighting projects. Selectable color temperatures of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K allow users to achieve warm, neutral, or cool illumination, while wattage options range from 15 watts to 120 watts, depending on fixture size. Select models feature field-adjustable wattage, allowing installers to adjust light output on-site and simplify specification across multiple applications using the same ceiling mount LED light platform.

CYLI Product Line

CYLI 3″ Ceiling Mount LED Light: 15-watt, Selectable Kelvin (3K-4K-5K)

CYLI 4″ Ceiling Mount LED Light: 25-watt, Selectable Kelvin (3K-4K-5K)

CYLI 6″ Ceiling Mount LED Light: 40-watt, Selectable Kelvin (3K-4K-5K)

CYLI 8″ Ceiling Mount LED Light: Selectable Wattage (30-47-65w) and Selectable Kelvin (3K-4K-5K)

CYLI 10″ Pendant LED Light: Selectable Wattage (75-95-120w) and Selectable Kelvin (3K-4K-5K)

“CYLI was designed to solve common challenges with ceiling mount LED lights by combining versatile Up, Down, and Up/Down light distribution, built-in photocell control, and field-selectable wattage and color temperature in a single architectural platform,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “These features allow specifiers and facility managers to use one fixture family across façades, entryways, covered walkways, and interior architectural spaces while adjusting output, color, and operation to meet each application’s requirements without changing fixtures.”

Durable Construction for Long-Term Performance

CYLI ceiling mount LED light fixtures are constructed from aluminum extrusion housings with a UV-stabilized black powder-coated finish and glass lenses, delivering durability and a refined architectural appearance. Rated IP53 for environmental protection and IK07 for impact resistance, CYLI fixtures operate reliably in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +40°C. With an L70-rated life of 54,000 hours, CYLI ensures long-term performance in challenging environments. All models are UL/CUL listed, compatible with 120-277-volt systems, include 4kV-6kV surge protection depending on model, and are backed by a 5-year warranty.

