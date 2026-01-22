Kansas City License Office Set to Close

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is announcing the temporary closure of the license office in Kansas City until a new contractor can be established. This office is located at 1161 Emanual Clever Boulevard, and will close at end of business on Thursday, Jan. 8.

DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Grandview License Office – 1102 Main Street

North Kansas City License Office – 2421 Burlington Drive, Ste B

Raytown License Office – 6138 Raytown Trafficway

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— Go to our online system to obtain information regarding

registration renewal requirements.

registration renewal requirements.

— Go to our online system to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department's chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Customers may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

