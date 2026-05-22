"Tax Fraud Doesn’t Pay" Judge Awards Monies Back to the State

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue - Compliance Tax Investigation Bureau worked with the Federal IRS Criminal Investigations Unit by providing information that led to the prosecution of a woman from Nixa, Missouri who pled guilty in federal court to wire fraud and making false and fictitious claims against the United States.

“The department is always prepared to lead in situations where someone has defrauded Missouri taxpayers,” Director of Revenue Trish Vincent said. “I am proud of the work we do and our great staff who work diligently to implement tax and license laws while providing professional customer service to our patrons.”

Tina Louise Yager, a tax preparer, filed fictitious claims with the IRS and the Missouri Department of Revenue to obtain refunds. Last Wednesday the court sentenced Yeager to 21 months in jail and ordered her to repay the money owed to the IRS and the Missouri Department of Revenue.

“When you are thinking about committing tax fraud, think again,” Vincent said. “It’s not worth the consequences – tax fraud doesn’t pay.”

During the 2025 tax season, the Taxation Division processed over 3.2 million individual returns resulting in refunds totaling over 1 billion dollars. The division identified and stopped over 13 thousand fraudulent returns, saving taxpayers almost $45 million.

Visit www.dor.mo.gov to find more information about taxation and the Missouri Department of Revenue.

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