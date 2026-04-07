Missourians Urged to Ignore Fraudulent “Final Enforcement Notice” Text Messages

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is continuing to warn Missourians about ongoing scam text messages falsely claiming to be from the Missouri Department of Revenue or “Missouri DMV.” These fraudulent messages often state that the recipient has received a “Final Enforcement Notice” regarding overdue traffic tickets and threaten penalties if payment is not made immediately.

The scam messages may reference a Missouri Administrative Code and claim that penalties will soon begin if the issue is not resolved. In many cases, the messages threaten suspension of vehicle registration, suspension of driving privileges, prosecution, and even damage to the recipient’s credit score.

The messages often include links directing recipients to websites that may appear to be official government pages. In some cases, these sites may even list current Department of Revenue leadership in an attempt to appear credible. However, these sites are designed to collect personal or financial information from unsuspecting individuals.

The Department urges Missourians to not click on any links included in suspicious text messages and to never provide personal or payment information in response to these messages.

If you receive a suspicious message claiming to be from the Missouri Department of Revenue or Missouri DMV, do not respond to the message or click on any included links. Instead, report the message as spam if given that option on your cellular device, and then delete it.

To help protect Missourians from fraud, the Department of Revenue has created a webpage to inform customers about scams that have been reported to the agency. Citizens can view the Department’s Current Scams and Alerts webpage for information about known scams and tips on how to protect themselves.

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