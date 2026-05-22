One Billion Dollars in Tax Refunds Already Issued–Check Your Tax Refund Status

JEFFERSON CITY, MO —

— In the 2026 tax filing season, the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has processed more than three million tax returns, issuing over 1.8 million refunds totaling more than one billion dollars.

“Tax time is always a busy season for the department,” Director of Revenue Trish Vincent said. “During this time, we run two shifts to handle the millions of returns. About 58% of filers are due a refund, and we want to get that money back into Missourians’ hands as quickly as possible.”

By statute, the department has 45 days from the date of mailing to process and issue the individual refund before interest is due. Currently, 93% of taxpayers file electronically, which significantly reduces refund turnaround time. Returns sent by mail can take up to six weeks to process, while electronically filed returns typically take about six days.

Tax filers who have not received their expected refund within these timeframes are encouraged to check the status of their refund through DOR’s Missouri Return Tracker. This is a secure and convenient method to track the processing of individual returns.

While most refunds are successfully issued via direct deposit or paper check, some mailed checks are returned to the department due to delivery issues - including incorrect or outdated addresses. If a taxpayer suspects their refund has been returned back to DOR, returned checks can be verified through the MyTax Missouri Portal.