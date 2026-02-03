CoSchedule Expands Social Media Management Capabilities With Mobile Publishing To Every Network

CoSchedule announces significant enhancements to its mobile application, enabling users to publish content to every major social media network fro anywhere.

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule, the leading marketing calendar and social media management platform, today announced significant enhancements to its mobile application, enabling users to publish content to every major social network from anywhere. The update delivers expanded platform support and a full-featured mobile publishing experience that mirrors the company's desktop interface.

The updated app expands publishing support to Google My Business, Mastodon, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, alongside Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Pinterest. This gives teams more flexibility to publish in real time, respond to trends, and manage social content from a single app.

“Our customers need to move fast and stay consistent across every social network,” said Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule. “This update helps teams keep work moving from anywhere.”

CoSchedule’s app now delivers the trusted publishing experience users expect on desktop. Improved previews, expanded publishing options, and greater collaboration tools reduce friction between mobile and desktop workflows.

From their phone, users can:

Add a first comment before publishing

Requeue posts to extend the life of top-performing content

Use color labels to stay organized

Tag other accounts in posts

Collaborate with teammates and creators on the go

Add YouTube Shorts metadata, including titles and tags

Availability

The enhanced CoSchedule app with expanded platform support is available now. New users can create a free calendar to get started by visiting https://coschedule.com/signup. Existing users can download the mobile app from https://apps.apple.com/us/app/coschedule/id1171182591.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendars, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serves more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies its customers recommend.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com, and to join the team, visit https://coschedule.com/jobs.

