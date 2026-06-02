CoSchedule Launches Smart Editor: An AI-Powered Writing and Editing Workspace For Marketers

CoSchedule unveils Smart Editor, combining collaborative editing and AI assistance to accelerate content creation and marketing execution.

Teams can move from rough ideas to polished, publish-ready content faster, all while staying connected to their campaigns and workflows.” — Garrett Moon, CEO, CoSchedule

BISMARCK , ND, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule today announced the launch of Smart Editor, a modern AI-powered editing workspace built specifically for marketing teams. Smart Editor combines collaborative document editing with AI assistance directly inside CoSchedule’s marketing calendar and project workflows.

As marketing teams face increasing pressure to produce more content across more channels, Smart Editor provides a centralized workspace where teams can brainstorm, draft, edit, optimize, and finalize content without switching tools.

“Smart Editor brings the speed and familiarity of today’s best document editors with AI capabilities built specifically for marketing projects,” says Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule. “Teams can move from rough ideas to polished, publish-ready content faster, all while staying connected to their campaigns and workflows.”

Smart Editor gives marketing teams a smart workspace to draft blogs, campaign copy, social posts, emails, and more inside a powerful WYSIWYG editor designed for speed and collaboration. Content stays connected directly to the projects and campaigns it supports, keeping teams organized from first draft to final publish.

Key capabilities include:

AI-Powered First Drafts - Smart Editor's built-in AI Assistant and Prompt Library generates first drafts, brainstorms headlines, expands ideas, summarizes content, and refines messaging in seconds.

Flexible AI Support - Teams can choose their preferred AI: OpenAI or Anthropic, directly in Settings, then work with AI to generate ideas and refine content on demand.

One-Click Editing Tools - With a few clicks, users can adjust tone, shorten or expand sections, improve clarity, repurpose content, convert text to bullets, humanize copy, and fix grammar and spelling.

Brand Compliance and SEO - With CoSchedule’s AI Brand Profiles, teams can run a Compliance Check or SEO Enhancer directly from the editor sidebar to ensure AI-written content is aligned with their brand standards.

Version History - Experiment freely without losing work. Version history lets teams review previous edits, compare changes, and restore earlier versions at any time.

How Smart Editor Works

Smart Editor is accessible directly inside CoSchedule. Teams can open any project on their calendar, select Smart Editor under Add Attachments, and begin writing immediately. From there, the AI chat bar and inline editing tools are always within reach, with the SEO Enhancer and Compliance Check available from the sidebar and export options ready when content is finished.

Availability

Smart Editor is available now inside every CoSchedule paid plan. Marketers can book a demo here to see how Smart Editor works.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serve more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies its customers recommend.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com.

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