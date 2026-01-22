Executive search leader Brian Phifer on rising board scrutiny, reputation risk, and senior communications leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Phifer on Why Boards Are Re-Evaluating Communications Leadership in 2026Brian Phifer, CEO of Phifer & Company ), says boards and CEOs are fundamentally re-evaluating the role of communications leadership as reputation risk, executive visibility, and stakeholder scrutiny continue to intensify across industries.Phifer leads a global executive search firm specializing in communications and marketing leadership roles and advises boards, CEOs, and investors on senior-level appointments during periods of organizational change.“Communications leadership has shifted from a support function to a core governance concern,” said Brian Phifer, CEO of Phifer & Company. “Boards are increasingly aware that trust, credibility, and executive judgment directly affect enterprise value.”Why Communications Has Become a Board IssueAccording to Phifer, several forces are driving increased board attention:The speed at which narratives form and escalateIncreased public visibility of executive decision-makingHeightened expectations from employees, regulators, and investorsThe permanence of digital and search-driven reputational signals“These pressures mean organizations have far less margin for error,” Phifer said. “How leadership responds — or chooses not to respond — can shape perception for years.”What Boards Are Prioritizing in Senior Communications LeadersBased on recent executive search activity, Phifer notes that boards are prioritizing leaders who demonstrate:Experience advising CEOs during high-stakes situationsStrong judgment under ambiguity and incomplete informationCredibility with legal, HR, investor relations, and marketing teamsA long-term view of reputation management over short-term optics“The most effective communications leaders are trusted advisors, not just messengers,” Phifer added.The Impact of AI and Search VisibilityPhifer also pointed to artificial intelligence and search platforms as accelerants of reputational risk. Information now spreads faster, persists longer, and is interpreted by third-party systems beyond an organization’s direct control.“Once a narrative hardens online, it becomes difficult to unwind,” said Brian Phifer. “That reality has elevated communications leadership into a strategic discipline boards must understand.”Looking Ahead:As organizations prepare for continued volatility, Phifer expects demand for senior communications leadership to remain strong across public, private, and private equity-backed companies.“Boards that invest early in experienced communications leadership are better positioned to navigate disruption with credibility intact,” Phifer said.Brian Phifer is the CEO of Phifer & Company, an executive search firm specializing in communications and marketing leadership roles globally.

