As hiring grows more opaque, executive search firms move toward transparency in marketing and communications leadership recruitment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies face growing uncertainty about hiring outcomes and recruiter effectiveness, executive search firm Phifer & Company has launched a public resource compiling client feedback and testimonials from organizations that have partnered with the firm on leadership searches.The page, available at https://www.phifercompany.com/reviews/ , centralizes experiences from hiring leaders and candidates across marketing, branding, and corporate communications roles.In recent years, organizations have increasingly relied on referrals rather than public review platforms to evaluate recruiting partners. Because senior-level searches are confidential, many hiring decisions are made with limited visibility into a firm’s track record.“Companies often have to choose a recruiting partner with very little objective information,” said Brian Phifer , Founder of Phifer & Company https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianphifer “Most feedback in executive search has historically been private. We wanted to provide a clearer picture of what clients actually experience during a search.”Industry hiring leaders report that evaluating recruiters has become more challenging as job market signals online diverge from real hiring conditions. As a result, companies increasingly request references and outcome-based feedback before beginning searches.The firm’s resource aims to provide that visibility while still respecting confidentiality requirements common in executive recruitment.Phifer & Company works with corporations, agencies, and high-growth businesses to recruit senior leaders across marketing, communications, and brand strategy functions. More information about the firm can be found at https://www.phifercompany.com/ About Phifer & CompanyPhifer & Company is an executive search firm specializing in marketing, communications, and brand leadership roles. The firm partners with organizations across industries to identify and recruit senior-level talent. Brian Phifer is a thought leader in the marketing communications industries with over 76k LinkedIn Followers.

