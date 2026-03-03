Brian Phifer Expands Executive Coaching and Communications Strategy Offerings Through Phifer & Company

Brian Phifer reinforces Phifer & Company’s trusted reputation with expanded services in executive coaching, communications strategy, and leadership development.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Phifer Expands Executive Coaching (77K LinkedIn followers) and Communications Strategy Offerings Through Phifer & CompanyBrian Phifer, Founder of Phifer & Company, announced the expansion of the firm’s executive coaching and communications strategy services, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted partner for senior leaders across marketing, communications, and creative industries.For more than 15 years, Phifer has advised executives, agencies, and high‑growth organizations on executive positioning, narrative design, business development, and career strategy. The expanded offering reflects increasing demand for strategic guidance that blends communications expertise with leadership development.“Leaders today need clarity, confidence, and a narrative that signals judgment,” said Brian Phifer, Founder of Phifer & Company. “Our work helps executives articulate their value in a way that drives trust, opportunity, and long‑term career momentum.”Expanded Services for Senior Leaders and AgenciesPhifer & Company now offers an integrated suite of services designed to support executives navigating transitions, promotions, and high‑stakes visibility:• Executive Career Coaching• Narrative and Positioning Strategy• Resume and Outreach Optimization• Interview and Negotiation Preparation• Communications Advisory for Agency Leaders• Business Development and New Business PositioningThese services build on Phifer’s long-standing reputation for helping leaders shift their story from scope to consequence, a framework that has become central to his coaching and advisory work.A Trusted Partner for Executive GrowthPhifer’s approach blends communications rigor with leadership strategy, helping clients strengthen their executive presence, refine their messaging, and accelerate their next chapter. His work has supported senior operators across global brands, agencies, and emerging companies.“Executives don’t need more noise—they need clarity,” Phifer added. “Our goal is to help leaders communicate who they are, what they do, and why it matters.”About Phifer & CompanyPhifer & Company is a New York–based executive communications and career strategy firm specializing in narrative design, leadership positioning, and advisory support for senior marketing, communications, and creative professionals. The firm partners with executives and agencies to elevate messaging, strengthen visibility, and drive long‑term career and business outcomes.For more information, visit: www.phiferandcompany.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/brianphifer

