Rechat Integration Elevates The Agency’s Global Agent Experience

Powering unified AI-driven agent workflows for one of real estate’s fastest growing luxury brokerages

The Agency is one of the most respected luxury brands in real estate, and their commitment to thoughtful growth and agent empowerment aligns closely with how we build Rechat. ” — Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , real estate’s AI-powered super app for enterprise brokerages. Teams and agents, today announced a strategic integration with The Agency , global real estate brokerage, to serve as a centralized operating platform, powering a more connected, efficient, and scalable experience for agents and staff across the entire brokerage, globally.With more than 150 offices across more than 15 countries, The Agency represents luxury real estate in the world’s most sought after destinations. The integration places Rechat at the center of The Agency’s technology ecosystem, enabling agents to manage marketing, client relationships, transactions, and AI-driven workflows within a single, mobile-first platform.“The Agency is one of the most respected luxury brands in real estate, and their commitment to thoughtful growth and agent empowerment aligns closely with how we build Rechat,” said Shayan Hamidi, Chief Executive Officer of Rechat. “Our team across 18 countries and our platform are designed to help reduce complexity and support scale. This partnership reflects a shared belief that technology should enable great agents, not get in their way.”The decision reflects a broader shift toward simplifying operations while investing in technology built for long-term growth. Rather than relying on disconnected systems, The Agency sought a partner that could support its agent-first, service oriented culture while evolving alongside the business.“The Agency was built on the belief that collaboration, innovation, and world-class service go hand in hand,” said Mauricio Umansky , Founder and CEO of The Agency. “Our partnership with Rechat reinforces that commitment, creating a more connected global ecosystem while delivering intuitive, best-in-class technology that drives efficiency, empowers our agents, and ultimately elevates the client experience.”Through the integration, agents gain access to Rechat’s full suite of tools, including the People Center (CRM), Marketing Center, and AI Agent Assistant, Lucy. Designed to help agents work faster and more intelligently without switching between platforms. The platform also connects seamlessly with over 60 additional integrations, including Follow Up Boss, SkySlope, ChatGPT, Zillow and Loft47, giving agents the complete back-end and interoperability with the tools they already rely on.“At The Agency, we are focused on building practical AI powered tools that are specific to our agents and can integrate seamlessly with Rechat's open API,” said Zane Burnett, Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy at The Agency. “By unifying workflows into a single, open, mobile-first platform, this integration reduces friction, simplifies the day-to-day, and enables our agents to spend less time managing systems and more time focused on clients, creativity, and closing deals, all while elevating the client experience our brand is known for in every market.”Rechat enables The Agency’s agents to spend less time managing software and more time focused on clients, creativity, and the complete sale.“The Agency sets the standard as a global luxury boutique, and it is a privilege to be their technology partner,” said Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “Their world class brand makes them an ideal partner as we continue expanding Rechat globally.”With the integration now live, it underscores both companies’ shared belief that technology should empower, not overwhelm, real estate professionals, no matter the market or geography.To learn more about Rechat, visit www.rechat.com For more information about The Agency, visit https://www.theagencyre.com/ About RechatRechat is real estate's AI-powered super app for brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent problem faced by real estate professionals: toggling between disconnected platforms to manage their business. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Marketing Assistant, Lucy. Rechat members can now work within one open super app and modern, mobile-first operating platform to streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality print collateral, and track transactions from start to finish. Learn more at: https://rechat.com/ About The AgencyThe Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to over 150 offices across 15 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.