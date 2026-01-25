WitFoo Deepens New Zealand Commitment via Strategic OEM Partnership with SSS Cybersecurity

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WitFoo, the cyber security software innovator founded by veterans of the US military and security sectors, today announced a major strategic milestone in its expansion into the New Zealand market. Following the company's recent relocation of its global growth base to Christchurch , WitFoo has entered into an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Wellington-based SSS Cybersecurity. This partnership represents a distinct shift in the deployment of sovereign cyber defense. While traditional reseller agreements focus on distribution, this OEM relationship sees SSS Cybersecurity embedding WitFoo’s technology directly into the core of their Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offerings.Rethinking the SOC: A Deeper IntegrationSSS Cybersecurity has selected WitFoo’s 'Conductor' platform to power the next generation of its Security Operations Center (SOC). By integrating WitFoo’s proprietary "Empathetic Processing" technology—which reduces computational and storage costs by over 95% while maintaining 100% signal fidelity —SSS is moving beyond standard tooling to create a highly differentiated service architecture."WitFoo’s Conductor platform is an important part of how we are rethinking automation and scale within our SOC," said Luke Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at SSS. "The OEM relationship gives us the flexibility to embed orchestration deeply into our managed services, align it to local market requirements, and continue investing in differentiated outcomes for our clients rather than standalone tooling."New Zealand as a Global Innovation HubThe agreement with SSS highlights WitFoo's strategic decision to establish New Zealand as the launchpad for its global "Cyber Grid" ambitions. WitFoo Founder and CEO Charles Herring cites New Zealand’s reputation for innovation and its unique cohesive structure—having one government and centralized security agencies—as key drivers for this move."New Zealand offers a unique environment where innovation is not just encouraged, but accelerated by community cohesion," said Charles Herring, Co-Founder and CEO of WitFoo. "Our partnership with SSS goes far beyond a transaction; it is a collaboration with a local leader that understands the nuances of this market. By building our technology directly into their services, SSS is proving that New Zealand is ready to lead the world in sustainable, high-fidelity cyber defense."Sustainable, Nation-Scale ProtectionThe collaboration aims to address the rising cost of cyber crime in New Zealand, estimated at approximately $1.6 billion annually, according to research from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). By shifting from passive defense to active attribution and leveraging WitFoo’s data science breakthroughs, this partnership aims to deliver sustainable protection for citizens and infrastructure.About WitFooFounded in 2016 by prominent US Military and cyber security veteran Charles Herring, WitFoo is a cybersecurity software company that bridges the gaps between people, data, and decisions. WitFoo's mission is to fuel new levels of collaboration and collective defense by bringing understanding to complexity, believing that progress should be made with purpose. For more information, visit https://www.witfoo.com/about/ About SSSCybersecurity SSS Cybersecurity is a New Zealand–based managed security services provider delivering nationally trusted cyber defence capabilities to government and large organisations. SSS designs, builds, and operates managed services across security operations, detection and response, identity and access management, and cyber risk, with a strong focus on outcomes, resilience, and operational simplicity.Trusted by central and local government and enterprise customers, SSS combines deep local expertise with modern platforms, automation, and continuous service improvement to help organisations reduce cyber risk and operate with confidence. SSS is headquartered in Wellington, with teams across New Zealand.For more information, visit www.sss.co.nz

