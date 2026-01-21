WitFoo US Cyber Defence Business Establishes New Zealand as Home

Reputation of early adopters in breakthrough technology is driving factor of global footprint expansion for Cyber Grid ambitions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WitFoo, cyber security software innovator, today announced its founder, Charles Herring has transitioned its base for global growth to New Zealand. Ahead of the company’s milestone 10-year anniversary, this crucial shift from the United States (US) as its base for global growth yields New Zealand as the first country in the world to experience transformative sovereign cyber defences in a single ‘Cyber Grid’ solution.WitFoo was founded in 2016 with the original goal of innovating Cyber Security through synthesizing human intelligence. Embarking on six years of research and more than 4,000 experiments in the production environments of Fortune 500 companies like Johnson Controls, US universities and hospitals, Herring and his team made an unexpected, but critical breakthrough in data science.This breakthrough technology is now known as ‘ Empathetic Processing 'and powers WitFoo’s flagship ‘Precinct’ SOC platform. Rather than synthesising human intelligence to innovate cyber security, it turned out that emulating how humans listen and attempt to understand one another delivered dramatically better cyber analytics, lower computational costs and overall cyber defence outcomes. It is also the Intellectual Property (IP) behind Witfoo ‘Conductor’ - the pre-processing benchmark for Security Information & Event Management (SIEM) data pipelines that reduces computational and storage costs by over 95% whilst maintaining 100% signal fidelity.“Cyber crime costs New Zealand approximately $1.6B per year, " said Charles Herring, Co- Founder and Chief Executive Officer, WitFoo. “Harnessing New Zealand's reputation for and commitment to innovation, along with its standing in the international community, is a natural fit as we continue to develop our software and our 'rest of world' partner network from here. “If we can play a material role in stemming that cost, it will be a win for both WitFoo and New Zealand.”By shifting the paradigm from passive defence to active attribution and leveraging ‘Empathetic Processing’ to reduce the economic and energy costs of security by 98%, WitFoo aims to deliver sustainable, nation-scale protection for citizens, businesses and infrastructure. New Zealand has one government, one military, one law enforcement agency and one security services agency. This cohesion makes collaboration and coordination on a major project like this more efficient.To learn more about WitFoo or to receive a demo, please visit https://www.witfoo.com/about/ About WitFooFounded in 2016 by prominent US Military and cyber security veteran Charles Herring, WitFoo is a cybersecurity software company that bridges the gaps between people, data, and decisions. WitFoo's mission is to fuel new levels of collaboration and collective defense by bringing understanding to complexity, believing that progress should be made with purpose. For more information, visit https://www.witfoo.com/about/

