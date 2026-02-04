WitFoo Elevates New Zealand’s Cyber Defence Capability with Kordia Partnership

With the cyber threat landscape continually evolving in 2026, Kordia is proud to partner with global leaders and innovators like WitFoo to keep New Zealanders and their businesses safe and connected.” — Patric Balmer, Head of Product & Services for Cyber Security

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WitFoo, the cyber security software innovator founded by veterans of the US military and security sectors, today announced a major strategic milestone by joining forces with state-owned cyber security provider, Kordia. Following the company's recent relocation of its global growth base to Christchurch, WitFoo aims to elevate New Zealand’s cyber defence capability by collaborating with Kordia not just to identify coordinated attacks across New Zealand businesses, but identify who is behind it and stop it.Whilst transformational and potentially disruptive in the New Zealand market place, the partnership and indeed WitFoo’s technologies are designed in the first instance to be complementary - ‘supercharging’ the performance and containing the cost of services and technologies already invested in by Kordia’s customers. This includes Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and other cyber security solutions from Microsoft, Cisco, RedShield, Cloudflare, Crowdstrike and Tenable to name a few.“New Zealand’s economy suffers $1.6b in losses every year due to cybercrime,” said Charles Herring, Co-Founder and CEO. “In the face of the unprecedented and increasing number of cyber-attacks here, every security solution and vendor has an important role to play. The role of WitFoo, alongside partners like Kordia is to make New Zealand’s cyber defences effective, sustainable and absolutely greater than the sum of its parts.”The partnership also allows Kordia customers the opportunity to achieve radical efficiency by accessing cutting-edge ‘Empathetic Processing’ and ‘Protograph’ technologies, uniquely slashing computational and storage costs by more than 95% while maintaining 100% signal fidelity and generating superior analytics. As one of New Zealand’s most trusted and forward-looking cyber security providers, Kordia's partnership provides the capability to deliver managed services that unify data sources and security teams across their customer base, enabling "active attribution"."We are delighted to partner with WitFoo to offer our customers new options for both enhanced cost containment and analytical performance in their SIEM solutions.” said Patric Balmer, Head of Product & Services for Cyber Security. “ With the cyber threat landscape set to continue evolving in 2026, Kordia is proud to partner with global leaders and innovators like WitFoo to keep New Zealanders and their businesses safe and connected”In partnership with WitFoo, New Zealand businesses (public and private), can now sustainably supercharge the effectiveness of their current investments in cyber crime prevention and at the same time contribute to shared intelligence and collective cyber defence.About WitFooFounded in 2016 by prominent US Military and cyber security veteran Charles Herring, WitFoo is a cybersecurity software company that bridges the gaps between people, data, and decisions. WitFoo's mission is to fuel new levels of collaboration and collective defense by bringing understanding to complexity, believing that progress should be made with purpose. For more information, visit https://www.witfoo.com/about/ About KordiaKordia is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions. For more than 65 years, they’ve been keeping New Zealanders and their businesses safe, connected, and prepared for the future. Kordia works across New Zealand, Australia, and the Pacific, delivering mission-critical technology in cloud, cyber security, broadcasting, maritime communications, and more. Backed by a team of 400+ experts, Kordia is trusted by some of New Zealand’s biggest brands to keep them and their customers protected. Kordia is proudly Kiwi-owned and here to help NZ Inc create, innovate, and grow. Learn more at www.kordia.co.nz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.