MovableAD to Attend 2026 Taipei Game Show

MovableAD is showcasing its mobile marketing solutions at TGS 2026, offering growth strategies for game developers and advertisers.

NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MovableAD, a global mobile performance marketing platform, will be showcasing its solutions at the 2026 Taipei Game Show (TGS) from January 29th to 30th, located at B2B Zone I102. The company offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions aimed at helping developers and advertisers scale their growth in the competitive global market.With a vast global traffic network spanning over 100 countries, MovableAD processes over 100 billion ad requests each month. The platform specializes in audience targeting, traffic optimization, and innovative ad technologies. Its solutions have supported over 500 gaming apps in achieving their user acquisition goals.At TGS, MovableAD will highlight its comprehensive services, including user acquisition, campaign optimization, retargeting, and performance-based advertising models such as CTV, CPA, CPS, and CPI. The company’s expert team will demonstrate how data-driven strategies and tailored services can help mobile games, whether SLG, simulation, or RPG, stand out and achieve sustainable growth.Developers, publishers, and partners attending TGS are invited to explore opportunities for collaboration. MovableAD is eager to discuss new ways to drive app growth and innovation in 2026.

