MovableAD's Successful TGS Journey: Accelerating Game Growth for Global Advertisers

MovableAD TGS Wrap Up

MovableAD showcased its one-stop growth solutions at the 2026 Taipei Game Show, strengthening existing partnerships and forming new connections.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Taipei Game Show has successfully concluded, marking a perfect end to MovableAD’s memorable journey in Taipei. As the iconic game expo and business networking hub in the Asia-Pacific region, the show brought together industry elites from around the world. MovableAD was proud to be part of this prestigious gathering, helping to kick off a promising 2026 with new opportunities and insights.During the two-day B2B exhibition, MovableAD enjoyed a fruitful and engaging experience. The team had the pleasure of connecting and exchanging insights with gaming partners worldwide, sharing valuable perspectives on user acquisition strategies and mobile gaming's global expansion. MovableAD also showcased its one-stop growth solutions—covering user acquisition, creative ideation, ad optimization, re-marketing, CTV/CPA/CPS/CPI performance campaigns—drawing significant interest from publishers, developers, and industry professionals.The event not only strengthened MovableAD's existing partnerships but also established new connections, providing a deeper insights of the needs and trends shaping the gaming markets in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.Looking ahead, MovableAD remains committed to deepening its operational expertise and advancing its advertising technology. Through precise targeting and algorithmic optimization, MovableAD will continue to help global gaming advertisers efficiently reach high-value users and achieve sustainable long-term growth.For more information, visit our official website:

