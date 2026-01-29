MovableAD Highlights the First Day at Taipei Game Show, Exploring New Growth Paths for Games

MovableAD Day 1 at TGS

The first day of the 2026 Taipei Game Show marked an exciting debut for MovableAD!

NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first day of the 2026 Taipei Game Show marked an exciting debut for MovableAD! The team quickly attracted a steady flow of visitors to its booth, engaging with industry professionals and showcasing its innovative solutions in the B2B zone.MovableAD’s team warmly welcomed a diverse range of attendees, including global game developers, publishers, and ecosystem partners. The booth was buzzing with energy as visitors explored the latest trends in mobile game marketing and learned more about MovableAD’s full-funnel performance marketing solutions. Exclusive giveaways, such as finely crafted Year of the Horse keychains, brought a personal touch to the experience and offered New Year blessings to all who stopped by.As a leading international intelligent marketing service platform, MovableAD is dedicated to empowering game developers and advertisers with scalable, high-quality growth solutions. The platform's data-driven approach combines proven operational strategies and cutting-edge advertising technologies, enabling tailored strategies for each game genre. MovableAD’s comprehensive services span user acquisition, creative optimization, and campaign enhancement, helping clients globally drive substantial growth and maximize ROI.The excitement continues! MovableAD invites everyone interested in discovering new opportunities for game growth in 2026 to visit the team at B2B Zone I102 for in-depth discussions. Whether you’re seeking global expansion strategies, user acquisition insights, or optimized ad performance, MovableAD is here to help take your game to the next level. The team looks forward to connecting with you!For more information, visit our official website:

