ORIGYN’s 2025 Year in Review

NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORIGYN Foundation, the decentralized protocol powering blockchain‑certified real‑world assets (RWA), released its comprehensive 2025 Year in Review report, highlighting record growth in infrastructure, ecosystem tools, industry adoption, and strategic expansion across markets.2025 marked a transition year for ORIGYN: one where foundational technology and infrastructure moved decisively toward broad adoption and real‑world application. With momentum spanning all four quarters, ORIGYN has solidified its role as a leading platform for trusted, transparent certification of valuable assets on the blockchain.Key Milestones of 2025Q1 Laying the Groundwork for Growth-ORIGYN was recognized among the Top 30 RWA protocols globally by DeFiLlama, signaling strong ecosystem adoption and market relevance.-Expanded participation in decentralized governance as more OGY holders staked and voted on protocol decisions.Q2 Building Usability & Adoption Tools-ORIGYN completed the strategic acquisition of ClaimLink, enhancing certificate and token distribution with smooth, user‑friendly experiences.-Launched major dashboard upgrades, including the Certification Cost Calculator and Certificate Viewer, to bring cost transparency and easy exploration of certified assets.-Unveiled a fully redesigned, modern website focused on clear storytelling, live ecosystem stats, and simplified access to protocol capabilities.Q3 Adoption Meets Infrastructure-Rolled out the advanced ICRC7/ICRC37 standard, offering a robust NFT framework for certified asset issuance on the Internet Computer.-Surpassed $50 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), securing certified assets like gold, fine jewelry, and collectibles on‑chain.-ORIGYN showcased its leadership at global events like TOKEN2049 Singapore, forging new partnerships and promoting RWA awareness between Web3 and traditional finance audiences.-Continued real‑world brand engagement by certifying high‑end works from luxury partners like Suzanne Syz and sponsoring Hockey Club La Chaux‑de‑Fonds (HCC).Q4 Leadership & Strategic Expansion-ORIGYN became the official steward of GLDT, the gold‑backed token, leveraging institutional‑grade infrastructure, Swiss audited vaults, and full on‑chain provenance.-Completed a strategic $OGY token buyback to support ecosystem confidence and sustainable growth.-Maintained strong public engagement and educational outreach, strengthening community understanding of governance, staking, and RWA certification.-Expanded collaborative efforts with ecosystem builders and institutional partners, further bridging decentralized infrastructure with real‑world utility.Looking Forward to 2026-ORIGYN is poised for even greater momentum in 2026. With a new roadmap soon to be announced, the protocol will focus on:Next‑generation platform upgrades that make asset certification more intuitive, accessible, and efficient for creators, brands, and institutions alike.-Artificial Intelligence integration to enhance certification processes, data validation, and user experience.-Cross‑chain expansion, bringing ORIGYN’s standards to additional blockchain ecosystems.-A strategic joint venture with Bity, Switzerland’s oldest and most trusted crypto broker, enabling ORIGYN to operate under a broker license and introduce institutional‑grade compliance for tokenized assets.

