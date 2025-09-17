Submit Release
ORIGYN Becomes Official Sponsor of Hockey Club La Chaux-de-Fonds (HCC)

ORIGYN, the Swiss-based digital certification protocol for RWA, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Hockey Club La Chaux-de-Fonds (HCC)

We're thrilled to support HCC, a team that embodies excellence, resilience, and local spirit, it's a natural partnership that aligns our technological mission with cultural legacy.”
— Karolina Glusek, President of the ORIGYN Foundation
NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORIGYN Foundation, the Swiss-based digital certification protocol for real-world assets, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Hockey Club La Chaux-de-Fonds (HCC), one of Switzerland's most respected hockey teams with deep roots in the heart of the Neuchâtel region.
This collaboration marks a significant moment for ORIGYN, symbolizing its commitment not just to cutting-edge technology and innovation, but also to community, tradition, and regional pride.

"We're thrilled to support HCC, a team that embodies excellence, resilience, and local spirit," said Karolina Glusek, President of ORIGYN Foundation. "As a protocol rooted in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the same city that houses our partners Metalor and Gil Sertissage, it's a natural partnership that aligns our technological mission with cultural legacy."
Bridging Heritage and Innovation

La Chaux-de-Fonds is known globally for its heritage in watchmaking, luxury goods, and precious metals. It's also home to Metalor, a key ORIGYN partner in gold certification, and Gil Sertissage, a trusted collaborator for diamond authentication.

ORIGYN's sponsorship of HCC represents a deeper connection to this rich ecosystem, supporting not just economic and technological development, but also local identity and sport.

A Visible Partnership
As part of the sponsorship, the ORIGYN logo will be featured on the back of HCC players' helmets, making it a proud emblem both on and off the ice. This marks the beginning of a longer-term collaboration between the two organizations aimed at fostering excellence, trust, and visibility, both in sport and digital innovation.

