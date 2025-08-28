ORIGYN Surpasses $51.3M in Certified Real-World Assets On-Chain

Graphic

ORIGYN’s TVL has reached another milestone of $51.3 million, a powerful signal of growing trust, adoption, and validation of certified RWA on-chain.

We’re not here for hype. We’re here to bring authentic value on-chain, and this milestone shows that the world is ready for it.” — Karolina Glusek, President of the ORIGYN Foundation

NEUCHâTEL, SWITZERLAND, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORIGYN , the protocol dedicated to certifying real-world assets on-chain, is proud to announce it has surpassed $51.3 million in Total Value Locked (TVL). This milestone reflects growing trust and adoption of ORIGYN’s blockchain certification standards across categories such as jewelry, gold, fine art, and collectibles.What Is TVL & and Why It MattersIn blockchain, Total Value Locked refers to the total value of assets secured within a protocol. At ORIGYN, it represents the cumulative certified value of real-world assets that have been tokenized using the ORIGYN Protocol.These values aren’t speculative — they are based on expert appraisals at the time of issuance, with ownership and provenance recorded immutably on-chain. Each certified asset, whether it be a gold bar or a rare piece of jewelry, is tied to a unique NFT with full traceability and transparent pricing.What Drove the Latest Growth in TVL?The latest surge in ORIGYN’s TVL is driven by Suzanne Syz Jewelry Collection:• Canister: gq4qu-3iaaa-aaaap-ahnfa-cai• Previous value: $17,412,500• Updated value: $35,000,000Swiss fine jewelry designer Suzanne Syz’s certified collection has seen a dramatic value increase as more pieces are appraised and added. Each item includes an on-chain certificate of authenticity, viewable through the ORIGYN portal.What Makes ORIGYN’s TVL Different?Unlike protocols where TVL reflects crypto-only activity, ORIGYN’s TVL is grounded in real, tangible assets. Each certified item includes:• Expert appraisal at the time of issuance• On-chain provenance and history• Tamper-proof NFT certificates proving ownership and authenticityAsset class breakdown:• Art & Jewelry: Valued by professional appraisers with documentation• Gold: Based on global spot prices• Wine & Collectibles: Verified by industry-specific experts• Raw Materials: Priced using market data at time of certificationThe Future of Certified Real-World AssetsSurpassing $51.3 million in certified value reinforces ORIGYN’s position at the forefront of real-world asset tokenization (RWA). By merging traditional asset expertise with cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, ORIGYN is building a future where digital ownership is transparent, secure, and real.“We’re not here for hype,” said Karolina Glusek, President of the ORIGYN Foundation. “We’re here to bring authentic value on-chain, and this milestone shows that the world is ready for it.”As ORIGYN’s ecosystem continues to grow, the Foundation remains committed to working with artists, collectors, manufacturers, and institutions to digitize the real economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.