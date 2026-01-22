Villa Dubrovnik Awarded Green Globe Gold Certification

Villa Dubrovnik

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Dubrovnik has been awarded Green Globe Gold certification, acknowledging five consecutive years of continued improvement in its sustainable management and operations. Perched up high on a cliff, the small luxury boutique hotel offers an exclusive view of Lokrum Island, Dubrovnik Old Town and the beautiful turquoise Adriatic Sea. A place where exceptional hospitality is a tradition rather than just an expectation.Mirna Lončar Stražičić, General Manager & CEO, Villa Dubrovnik d.d. expressed her delight when announcing, “The Green Globe GOLD certification is a testament to our team’s heart, perseverance, and deep respect for the environment we call home. At Villa Dubrovnik, sustainability goes beyond compliance, it is our responsibility to future generations and to the city of Dubrovnik, whose cultural and natural treasures inspire us every day. I am proud of the collective effort that brought us here, and we remain committed to building an even more sustainable, resilient, and community-centered future.”Reductions in Energy, Water, and WasteOver the past five years, the hotel team have remained committed to their sustainability vision, developing a range of initiatives that minimize environmental impacts. Implementation of smart systems have led to significant reductions in energy and water consumption while circular practices have helped lower waste volume.To save energy, Villa Dubrovnik introduced transformational resource-saving systems such as intelligent room management technology that automatically turn off lighting and air conditioning units when rooms are unoccupied. Water-saving measures have also contributed to consistent reductions in water consumption year after year. Initiatives include continuous monitoring of water usage across the property, eco-saving drip irrigation systems, and a linen and towel reuse program that has resulted in over 1 ton of reduced laundry per month.Waste management strategies follow a rigorous circular model of Reduce-Reuse-Recycle principles. A dedicated Waste Officer has been appointed to oversee the extensive recycling procedures and to eliminate single-use plastics at the property. To tackle the issue of food waste in kitchens, a new organic waste digester machine, purchased with the assistance of an EU funding scheme, was installed in 2024.Digitalization Strategy to Lower GHG emissionsOperational carbon reduction is supported by Villa Dubrovnik’s long-term digitalization strategy that includes paperless guest surveys and check-ins, digital communication via mobile app, QR menus, paperless reservations, and digital newspapers. These measures have collectively eliminated thousands of printed documents each year and significantly reduced the hotel’s overall carbon footprint.Commitment to the Local CommunityVilla Dubrovnik has demonstrated exceptional community engagement through its long-standing support of local charities, cultural institutions, artists, small scale producers, and environmental groups. Projects include annual beach and seabed clean-up actions with local divers, financial donations to schools, orphanages and nursing homes, and support for children’s humanitarian projects.Regional Development & Cultural HeritageEnvironmental protection and the promotion of cultural heritage lie at the heart of many sustainability initiatives undertaken at Villa Dubrovnik. Careful planning has gone into the landscaping and preservation of biodiversity at the property where the hotel maintains a green rooftop planted with over 300 native Mediterranean species. Furthermore, historic trees older than the hotel itself, which dates back to 1961, have been kept as an homage to the original terrain. Only organic fertilizers are used to maintain the entire garden spread over 700m2, avoiding use of any harsh pesticides.To foster regional economic growth in the Dalmatia region, the hotel prioritizes local artisans including exclusive collaborations with Dubrovnik artists, small family producers of natural cosmetics, and local organic farmers and wineries, ensuring that sustainability extends throughout its supply chain while celebrating Croatian heritage. One notable example includes a skilled Croatian tailor who created reusable, washable designer drink coasters using fabric remnants from staff uniforms designed by Juraj Zigman.View Villa Dubrovnik’s Sustainability Management Plan About Villa DubrovnikVilla Dubrovnik is a 56-room luxury hotel located in the Sveti Jakov area of Dubrovnik, Croatia. The property offers views of the Adriatic Sea, the island of Lokrum, and Dubrovnik's Old Town. Originally built in 1961 as a residence for political elites, during construction its function was changed, and it was finished as an annex to Hotel Argentina before becoming a boutique hotel in the 1970s. In 2025, the hotel reopened following a multi-million Euro renovation led by design firm Studio Arthur Casas. Hotel facilities include two restaurants (Pjerin, recommended by the Michelin Guide, and Giardino), and two bars (the rooftop Galanto Bar and Libero Bar). Villa Spa has five treatment rooms, a fitness area, Finnish sauna and steam room, while additional amenities include an indoor swimming pool and sundeck, and the hotel’s beach. Villa Dubrovnik is Green Globe Gold certified for its commitment to sustainability. The hotel is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, a collection of the world’s most exclusive independent luxury hotels, founded in 1928.ContactIvan Rudolf GajićDirector of Sales and MarketingVilla Dubrovnik d.d.Vlaha Bukovca 620000 DubrovnikHrvatska / CroatiaE igajic@villa-dubrovnik.hrT +385 20 500 301

