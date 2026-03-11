A Collective Commitment to Sustainability at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok Nida Wongphanlert, Managing Director of 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts

A range of environmental, social, and cultural initiatives underscore the hotel’s sustainability vision.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification recently awarded 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok its inaugural certification. 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok is a refined city sanctuary where heritage and contemporary design converge. Situated in the heart of Bangkok’s upscale Emquartier and Emporium precinct and the vibrant Sukhumvit–Thonglor district, the property draws on local culture, neighbourhood rhythms and artisanal influences to deliver a sophisticated and authentic guest experience.Nida Wongphanlert, Managing Director of 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts said, "Achieving Green Globe certification is not about meeting deadlines or ticking boxes. Unlike larger chains, our journey was rooted in purpose. I had to help the team see the bigger ‘why’- why it matters. Every choice we make, every action we take as a hotel, adds up. Together, those small contributions shape the climate we all share. This certification is a reflection of our collective commitment to sustainability, responsibility, and the future we want to create."Community Sustainability Events with BKKCAWA range of environmental, social, and cultural initiatives underscore the hotel’s sustainability vision. In September 2025, 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok joined Bangkok Climate Action Week (BKKCAW) by hosting an event in collaboration with Fenn Designers, sharing inspiration on sustainability and responsible travel through community engagement. The main event, Responsible Travel Meets Green Design, featured a dedicated community space within the Green Market - a vibrant gathering of eco-conscious brands, local produce, and sustainable lifestyle products for visitors and guests to explore.On the same day, the hotel also hosted a series of wellness activities open to the public, ranging from a running club from Benjakitti Park to the hotel, to art and self-care workshops, and body–mind–soul sessions such as sound healing, yoga and meditation. In addition, the hotel organised the Responsible Travel Meets Green Design: Speaker Series featuring more than 15 industry leaders across design, hotel innovation, the green economy, and sustainable supply chains. The session brought together a diverse range of voices to inspire the travel industry in embracing responsible practices - transforming values into meaningful action.Decarbonisation ProjectsOn the International Day of Forests 2024, the Green Team at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok launched an ambitious new forestation initiative. Reflecting 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the project is a collaborative effort by the hotel and the owners’ businesses. The owners have generously devoted 500 rai of land located in Ratchaburi province for the project which aims to establish a self-sustaining forest ecosystem that can maintain and regenerate itself. Designed by renowned professor Julaporn Nuntapanich, the forest project will feature a variety of elements including swales, canals, ponds, food forests, and herb gardens. A diverse range of species including dipterocarpaceae, leguminosae, aquatic plants, local fruits, and herbs will be planted. In 2024, the hotel team’s goal was to plant 1,600 trees by mid-year with the owners aiming to plant an additional 15,000 plants of various species within the same year. Volunteer team members continue to maintain and nurture the trees to ensure their long-term growth now and into the future.Another initiative encourages guests to support climate action by purchasing carbon credits from The Carbon Phoenix – Bamboo Biochar Thailand. This project converts bamboo offcuts in Prachinburi into biochar, creating long-term soil carbon sinks while supporting regenerative land practices.Celebrating Thai Culture and Social Inclusivity137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok has created its own local tours that are designed to celebrate cultural heritage and foster genuine connections with local Thai people. By curating activities that bring travellers closer to local culture, guests are offered unique experiences while also providing meaningful and effective financial support to Bangkok communities.The Bangkok Serene Explorations tour entices visitors to explore the busy canals or khlongs in Bangkok. Firstly though, guests can join a painting class with Artstory - an initiative supported by the Autistic Thai Foundation – a platform that empowers special need artists through development of sustainable income streams including art classes. Guests can then explore art galleries, local shops, and cafés that dot the Bang Luang Canal. A variety of products are also offered at traditional row houses with architectural features dating back to the Ayutthaya period. Another option to be enjoyed is a leisurely long-tail boat ride under the tropical sun to see the iconic Big Buddha.For free spirited individuals, The Louie Tour, allows the flexibility for guests to design their own itinerary to discover the many sight-seeing attractions and businesses within the Thai capital. The tour is named after Louis Leonowens, the visionary behind the elegant teak house that remains the centrepiece of the hotel’s founding property, 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai.ContactLapathsarun DuanginAssistant Director of PR and Marketing Communications137 Pillars Hotels & ResortsKangwal Holding Co.Ltd: 38 Sukhumvit Soi 39Klongton-Nua,Wattana, Bangkok 10110 ThailandE: marcomm@137pillarshotels.comT: +66 (0) 92 445 9162

