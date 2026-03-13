Green Globe Gold Awarded to Tasigo Hotel Eskişehir

Tasigo Hotel Eskişehir

The Gold certification validates the hotel’s ongoing commitment to improving its overall sustainability performance.

We remain committed to placing environmental and social responsibilities at the heart of our operations and to offering our guests a consistently responsible accommodation experience.” — The Management Team of TASIGO Eskişehir.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Gold certification has been awarded to Tasigo Hotel Eskişehir in Türkiye, marking five consecutive years of certification. The five-star hotel combines elegant comfort and sustainable luxury in the vibrant, modern city of Eskişehir in Central Anatolia (Asia Minor). The UNESCO World Heritage Site – Odunpazari - lies within walking distance of the hotel.“We are delighted to have received the Green Globe Gold certification. This achievement is a concrete reflection of the sustainability efforts we have been pursuing for many years. At Tasigo Eskişehir, we remain committed to placing environmental and social responsibilities at the heart of our operations and to offering our guests a consistently responsible accommodation experience,” said the Management Team of TASIGO Eskişehir.The Gold certification validates the hotel’s ongoing commitment to improving its overall sustainability performance. Over the past five years, Tasigo Eskişehir’s holistic approach has placed its sustainability strategy at the core of its operations. Significant success has been achieved in improving resource efficiency through reducing water, energy and plastic usage. Energy management is supported by automated systems that prevent unnecessary consumption and enhance operational efficiency. For example, centrally controlled automation systems regulate lighting and air conditioning across the property as well as outdoor and parking lot lighting.The Green Room Program encourages guests to participate in a water and energy saving initiative by opting to reuse linen and towels daily. Efforts to eliminate plastics have also been introduced. Single use plastics have been greatly reduced with the transition to glass bottles, installation of water dispensers on every floor, and the change to refillable dispensers for personal care products in guest rooms.Progress in the management of waste and food waste are other major green achievements. Offering half-portion options in the restaurant and maintaining ongoing food waste prevention measures in kitchen operations minimize environmental impacts while promoting a culture of responsible consumption. Continuous improvement in waste segregation operations over the last five years has also solidified the hotel’s eco-friendly management model.The LEED Gold-certified building is a tangible indicator of the hotel’s environmentally friendly approach from its architectural design to its operational processes. Guests may notice that the hotel's exterior wooden deck has recently been replaced with natural stone. By replacing wood - which requires constant maintenance and cleaning - with natural stone, the need for chemical refinishing is eliminated thereby contributing to environmental stewardship.Value-driven collaborations with local communities has been an essential part of Tasigo Eskişehir’s ongoing sustainability journey. By giving preference to suppliers located within a 160 km (100 mile) radius, the property’s procurement policy supports the local economy by strengthening regional business partnerships while also lowering carbon emissions generated from transportation.Tasigo Eskişehir’s social initiatives and inclusivity practices directly benefit local residents and families. The majority of employees, recruited from the local community, are provided with job opportunities that will continue into the future. Furthermore, the team’s personal knowledge of Turkish history and culture is shared with both guests and fellow staff members.As part of its CSR initiatives, Tasigo Eskişehir regularly makes donations to groups and organisations affiliated with nature, cultural heritage and charitable causes. Last year, on World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, an event was organised at the hotel where children with Down syndrome and their families could enjoy fun activities and delicious food. The aim of this event was to raise awareness about people living with this genetic condition, not only among hotel staff members but beyond within the wider community in Eskişehir.ContactYasemin Yaman KoçGenel Müdür / General ManagerTasigo EskişehirDede Mahallesi Haktanır Sokak No:4 Odunpazarı,EskişehirTürkiyeEmail: yyaman@tasigo.comTel: +90 222 211 03 00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.