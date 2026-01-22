South Carolina measles outbreak nears 650

A measles outbreak in South Carolina has reached 646 cases, the state’s Department of Public Health reported. The outbreak, initially confirmed Oct. 2, is centered in Spartanburg County. The agency said some cases are travel-related exposures or close contacts of known cases, while others have no identified source, suggesting community spread. The department said cases have also spread quickly within unvaccinated households. The most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jan. 13 reported measles cases in nine states. The U.S. reported a total of 2,242 confirmed measles cases last year.

