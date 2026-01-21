TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2026 March for Life

On Friday, January 23, 2026, the annual March for Life will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NE

Pennsylvania Avenue from 7th Street, NW to 3rd Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street Tunnel

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue, SW from 4th Street, SW to 2nd Street, SE

The following street may be closed for public safety to vehicular traffic from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

