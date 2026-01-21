Transportation Commission awards seven highway contracts in January

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – At its January regular business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded seven contracts valued at approximately $43.5 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $13.5 million to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for combined bridge replacements (four structures) and safety grading involving removing concrete bridges, installing cofferdams, excavation, installing steel piling and reinforcing steel, placing structural steel, structural concrete, road base, approach slabs, asphalt pavement and riprap, and installing bridge railing at various locations on Interstate 25, Wyoming Highway 320 and Wyoming Highway 94 in Converse and Platte Counties. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $7.1 million to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a widening and overlay project involving excavation, reinforcing subgrade, placing road base and asphalt pavement, and installing stormwater control components on US Highway 287 beginning at mile marker 402.3 for approximately 2.5 miles between Laramie and Colorado in Albany County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $7 million to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction LLC for a project involving milling asphalt pavement, placing asphalt pavement and chip seal, installing stormwater control components, and fence work on Wyoming Highway 59 beginning at mm 19.30 between Douglas and Bill in Converse County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $5.6 million to Gillette-based S & S Builders LLC for a bridge replacement project (two structures) involving removing concrete bridges, excavation, installing steel piling, stormwater control components, precast wall components, and concrete slab bridge beams, placing structural concrete, approach slabs, road base, and asphalt pavement, and installing box beam guardrail on Interstate 90 beginning at mm 98.3 over a machinery pass in Campbell County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $4.2 million to McGarvin-Moberly for a combined spot patching and chip seal project involving placing asphalt pavement and chip seal on US Highway 20/26 on approximately 46.8 miles at various locations between Waltman and Shoshoni in Fremont and Natrona Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $3 million to Avail Valley for a pavement patching project involving milling and placing asphalt pavement on Wyoming Highway 22/Teton Pass at various locations in Teton County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $3 million to Reiman Corp. for combined bridge rehabilitation (four structures) and bridge deck and rail repair (one structure). This project involves installing sheet piles, repairing bridge deck, placing structural concrete, approach slabs, asphalt pavement, and bridge deck overlay, and installing expansion joint material and guardrail at various locations in Converse, Goshen, Johnson and Natrona Counties. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2026.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid. All of this month’s projects are funded primarily by federal dollars.