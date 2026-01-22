Antaris™ Awarded Contract Under Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ Program

Antaris Logo

The selection positions Antaris to compete for future task orders supporting the SHIELD program under the Missile Defense Agency’s contract vehicle.

We built Antaris to model and simulate mission architectures in software first, at the scale these programs require.” — Tom Barton

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris™, the AI-powered platform for the design, simulation, manufacturing, and operation of satellite constellations, today announced its selection under the Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD IDIQ, a multiple-award contract vehicle supporting activities related to the development of the nation’s Golden Dome architecture.Under the SHIELD IDIQ, Antaris is eligible to provide software capabilities supporting modeling, simulation, and mission-level analysis for complex, multi-system architectures. Antaris delivers these capabilities through its Full Mission Virtualization™ platform, which represents mission operations across design, test, and operational environments within a single software framework.“Golden Dome represents a class of problems that outgrow hardware-first development and sequential system integration,” said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. “We built Antaris to model and simulate mission architectures in software first, at the scale these programs require.”About AntarisThe Antaris Intelligence™ platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, manufacturing, and operation of space missions, bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing and AI to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris for its advanced virtualization and AI/ML-driven capabilities, including AI-assisted design, predictive simulation, AI model training prior to launch, adaptive constellation management, and autonomous vehicle operations. The result is greater mission flexibility, faster time to orbit, and lower lifetime operating costs, all supported by trusted and flexible manufacturing and supply chain options. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, HCVC, Capital Defense Technologies, Acequia, E2MC, Possible Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, and Xora, Antaris is revolutionizing AI for Space . For more information, visit https://www.antaris.space/

