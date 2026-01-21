Antaris and Infostellar Partner to Integrate Software-Defined Ground Operations into Mission Planning and Execution

Antaris Logo

New integration connects the Antaris platform with Infostellar’s cloud-native ground services to enable API-driven automation for satellite operations.

By integrating Infostellar's cloud-native ground services into Antaris, we're enabling operators to plan, simulate, and execute missions as a single, continuous workflow driven by automation and AI.” — Tom Barton

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris , an AI-powered platform for the design, simulation, manufacturing, and operation of satellite constellations and space missions, and Infostellar, a leading provider of cloud-native ground segment services, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to enable automated satellite operations by integrating cloud-native ground station services with software-defined mission planning and command APIs.Through this partnership, Antaris will integrate Infostellar’s cloud-native ground station network into its platform as a programmable component of mission operations. Operators can move from mission design to execution within a unified environment, reducing fragmentation across space and ground and enabling a more scalable, resilient operational model.Key elements of the collaboration include:Unified Mission Modeling and SimulationInfostellar ground station capabilities will be represented within the Antaris Space Platform , enabling operators to perform high-fidelity mission simulations using real-world ground segment constraints, availability, and performance as part of end-to-end mission planning.Software-Defined Ground Segment IntegrationThe companies will integrate their platforms at the API level to support dynamic pass scheduling, automated constellation operations, and real-time satellite command and control.Accelerated Data Access and Decision CyclesBy tightly coupling mission planning with ground station execution, the integration minimizes data collection latency and maximizes throughput to support faster downlink, processing, and operational decision-making.Scalable Operations for Growing ConstellationsThe partnership is designed to support satellite operators managing multi-satellite and multi-mission architectures, delivering software-defined ground segment capabilities that scale with constellation growth."Most mission tools are still stitched together across design, simulation, ground, and operations," said Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris. "By integrating Infostellar's cloud-native ground services into the Antaris platform, we're enabling operators to plan, simulate, and execute missions as a single, continuous workflow driven by software, automation, and AI.""This MOA represents an important step toward bridging mission planning and real-world ground station operations," said Naomi Kurahara, Founder and CEO of Infostellar. "By exploring integration with Antaris' mission operations software, we aim to help satellite operators move more seamlessly from simulation to execution."About AntarisThe Antaris Space Platform dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, manufacturing, and operation of space missions, bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing and AI to the space domain. Customers choose Antaris for its advanced virtualization and AI/ML-driven capabilities, including AI-assisted design, predictive simulation, AI model training prior to launch, adaptive constellation management, and autonomous vehicle operations. The result is greater mission flexibility, faster time to orbit, and lower lifetime operating costs, all supported by trusted and flexible manufacturing and supply chain options. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, HCVC, Capital Defense Technologies, Acequia, E2MC, Possible Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, and Xora, Antaris is revolutionizing AI for Space. For more information, visit https://www.antaris.space/ About InfostellarInfostellar, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leading provider of Ground Segment as a Service (GSaaS) solutions, specializing in GSaaS, satellite antenna hosting and dedicated satellite antenna services in the Asia-Pacific region. Infostellar empowers satellite and spacecraft operators with a global ecosystem and partner network, enabling seamless ground segment support. Infostellar provides flexible and scalable ground station services enabled by our cloud platform, StellarStation, which virtualizes ground station networks. Infostellar also provides support for the ground segment operations necessary for satellite operations, such as radio license acquisition and frequency coordination operations. By lowering the barriers to entry in the ground segment, Infostellar empowers new space businesses to build better missions and improve the quality of their service. For more information, please visit https://www.infostellar.net/

