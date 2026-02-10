Antaris™ and SARsatX™ Sign MOA to Deliver SAR Earth Observation Satellite Constellation for Saudi Arabia

Antaris Logo SARsatX Logo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antaris™, a global AI for Space company, and SARsatX™, a Saudi-based space-tech company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to advance the development, realization, and delivery of a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical Earth Observation satellite constellation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Antaris’ local partner Saudi Excellence, a Riyadh-based technology company and subsidiary of Al-Ramez International Group, was instrumental in facilitating the relationship and project.Under the agreement, SARsatX, which is developing an advanced, proprietary Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload, and Antaris, which provides state-of-the-art AI-driven satellite and ground segment platforms—including its TrueTwin™ digital twin and Full Mission Virtualization™ capabilities—will work together to deliver the reliable and timely deployment of an initial 16 SAR and optical satellite constellation to meet the national development objectives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.The partnership is also expected to enable increased localization of space products and services, as well as the development of in-country technical expertise and human capital for managing and operating complex multi-satellite constellations. The partnership also aims to advance in-country satellite manufacturing, assembly, integration, & testing.Tom Barton, CEO and Co-Founder of Antaris said “Partnering with SARsatX on this constellation demonstrates how the Antaris Intelligence™ Platform can accelerate time to actionable intelligence by supporting customers as they expand their manufacturing and operational capabilities. Our vision at Antaris is to make space missions faster, simpler, and more cost-effective.”Amru Alamoudi, CEO and Co-Founder of SARsatX, added: “SARsatX is committed to building national capability in satellite technology. Partnering with Antaris allows us to accelerate our roadmap, develop local talent, and demonstrate early success, while laying the foundation for future manufacturing in Saudi Arabia, in line with our broader plan to establish and deploy multi-modal capabilities in the coming years.”“This partnership demonstrates the ability of the Antaris Intelligence™ Platform to significantly reduce the time-to-orbit and time-to-insight,” said Karthik Govindhasamy, CTO and Co-Founder of Antaris. “By modeling the entire space and ground segment within Antaris Intelligence™, SARsatX can de-risk the program, reduce costs, and accelerate the delivery of actionable insights to customers.”About Antaris™Antaris™ dramatically simplifies the design, simulation, manufacturing, and operation of space missions, bringing the best of terrestrial cloud computing and AI to the space domain. Customers choose AntarisTM for its advanced virtualization and AI/ML-driven capabilities, including AI-assisted design, predictive simulation, AI model training prior to launch, adaptive constellation management, and autonomous vehicle operations. The result is greater mission flexibility, faster time to orbit, and lower lifetime operating costs, all supported by trusted and flexible manufacturing and supply chain options. With investors including Lockheed Martin Ventures, HCVC, Capital Defense Technologies, Acequia, E2MC, Possible Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, and Xora, AntarisTM is revolutionizing AI for Space. For more information, visit https://www.antaris.space About SARsatX™SARsatX™ is a Saudi-based space-tech company specializing in the design, development, and operation of advanced Earth Observation satellites, leveraging high-performance Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and optical sensor technologies to deliver high-resolution satellite imagery under all weather conditions, supporting informed decision-making across multiple sectors. Through its EarthLife analytics platform, SARsatX combines expert-led and AI-powered satellite image analysis with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to transform raw space data into structured, actionable insights, while advancing the development of a sovereign national space industrial ecosystem that drives innovation, sustainability, and global technological leadership. For more information, visit https://www.sarsatx.com About Saudi Excellence Co.Saudi Excellence is a Riyadh-based firm that invests in and facilitates projects in artificial intelligence and new technologies such as aerospace. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Al-Ramez International Group, led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al-Meleihi.

