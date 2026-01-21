MPD Makes Arrest in Robbery and Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager for a robbery and carjacking that occurred on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Robbery (Snatch) : At approximately 1:55 a.m., the victim was in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, when the suspect approached him and snatched the victim’s property. The suspect then fled. CCN: 25073493

: At approximately 1:55 a.m., the victim was in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, when the suspect approached him and snatched the victim’s property. The suspect then fled. Carjacking: At approximately 3:15 a.m., the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest, when two suspects approached him. The first suspect threatened the victim, who surrendered his vehicle. Both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 25073518

As a result of the detective's investigation, an 18-year-old male, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Carjacking. The suspect was 17 years old at the time of the offenses.

The carjacking offense remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###