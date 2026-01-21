MPD Arrests Suspects in Q Street Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a burglary of a home in Northwest.

On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a suspect gained entry into an occupied home in the 400 block of Q Street, Northwest. While inside, the suspect stole the victim’s money. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

On Sunday, January 18, 2026, 36-year-old Michael Lenard Pearson, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Burglary One. CCN 26006104

He was also charged with two counts of Unlawful Entry and Theft II for the following offenses:

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of 11th Street, Northeast (Unlawful Entry) CCN 26003796

On Sunday, November 9, 2025, at approximately 12:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of 13th Street, Northwest (Unlawful Entry and Theft II) CCN 25170655

###