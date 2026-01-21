MPD Investigating Varnum Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at approximately 12:04 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Varnum Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Malik Moore of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26009434

###