MPD Investigating Varnum Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.
On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at approximately 12:04 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Varnum Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Malik Moore of Northeast, D.C.
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26009434
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.