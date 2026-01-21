UPDATE: VT State Police, Watch Commander Schedule: January 19th - 26th
Beginning at midnight tonight (beginning of Thursday, January 22nd) Lieutenant Casey Daniell will take over as the Southern Watch Commander.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Watch Commander Schedule for the week of January 19th – 26th
Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.
Watch Commander – North
Monday, January 19th until 08:00 on Tuesday, January 20th
Lieutenant Isaac Merriam
Tuesday, January 20th – Monday morning, January 26th
Lieutenant Andrew Jensen
Watch Commander – South
Ending at midnight on Wednesday, January 21st
Lieutenant Robert McKenna
Beginning at 00:00 on Thursday, January 22nd until Monday morning, January 26th
Lieutenant Casey Daniell
Watch Commander – Troop A (north)
Williston: 802-878-7111
St. Albans: 802-524-5993
Berlin: 802-229-9191
St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111
Derby: 802-334-8881
Watch Commander – Troop B (south)
Westminster: 802-722-4600
Royalton: 802-234-9933
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421
Rutland: 802-773-9101
New Haven: 802-388-4919
Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations
