UPDATE: VT State Police, Watch Commander Schedule: January 19th - 26th

Subject: VT State Police, Watch Commander Schedule: January 19th - 26th STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE Watch Commander Schedule for the week of January 19th – 26th Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders. Watch Commander – North Monday, January 19th until 08:00 on Tuesday, January 20th Lieutenant Isaac Merriam Isaac.Merriam@vermont.gov Tuesday, January 20th – Monday morning, January 26th Lieutenant Andrew Jensen Andrew.jensen@vermont.gov Watch Commander – South Ending at midnight on Wednesday, January 21st Lieutenant Robert McKenna Robert.McKenna@vermont.gov Beginning at 00:00 on Thursday, January 22nd until Monday morning, January 26th Lieutenant Casey Daniell Casey.daniell@vermont.gov Watch Commander – Troop A (north) Williston: 802-878-7111 St. Albans: 802-524-5993 Berlin: 802-229-9191 St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111 Derby: 802-334-8881 Watch Commander – Troop B (south) Westminster: 802-722-4600 Royalton: 802-234-9933 Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421 Rutland: 802-773-9101 New Haven: 802-388-4919 Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations

