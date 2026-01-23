James A. Rocco Releases 'My Luck Is Changing'

My Luck Is Changing - The Legacy Series, James A. Rocco

A newly remastered legacy recording capturing the fire of a Broadway artist on the rise

‘My Luck Is Changing’ came into my life at a moment when everything felt possible and fragile at the same time. I had to release it—for that younger me, and for every artist still chasing the light.” — James A. Rocco

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirty Saints Records announces the release of “My Luck Is Changing,” performed by James A. Rocco and newly remastered from an original studio recording captured during a pivotal moment in his career.Written by Henry Krieger and Robert Lorick (© 1982 Krieger/Lorick), My Luck Is Changing is a song long associated with artists on the brink—those chasing momentum, opportunity, and the next chance to sing. Rocco first encountered the song through conductor Gerry Sternbach, who taught it to him while Sternbach was conducting The Tap Dance Kid on Broadway. The song would later become deeply personal.Although Rocco originally performed the song at his Carnegie Hall debut, the recording was actually made just days later at Westrax Recording Studios. The session featured Broadway arranger Glen Kelly on piano, Gene DeGeronimo on drums, Bruce Ucitell on guitar, and Geoff Wright on bass. The track was recorded and mixed by engineer Jesse Plumly, and lovingly restored and remastered in 2025 by Phil Klum.At the time, Rocco was navigating a defining chapter—working steadily between major productions such as CATS and Jesus Christ Superstar. The performance captures a young artist at full stretch: vocally fearless, emotionally open, and driven by the urgency of becoming.“‘My Luck Is Changing’ came into my life at a moment when everything felt possible and fragile at the same time,” says Rocco. “When I hear it now, I hear the drive, the vulnerability, and the endless pursuit of the next chance to sing. I had to release it—for that younger me, and for every artist still chasing the light.”My Luck Is Changing is available on all major streaming platforms January 23, 2026, and on his You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@JamesARocco as part of an ongoing Legacy Recording Project honoring pivotal recordings from across Rocco’s five-decade career. Recent releases from the project have drawn strong response, earning raves from listeners and generating more than 300,000 YouTube views to date—evidence that these rediscovered recordings are resonating powerfully with today’s audiences.Label: Thirty Saints RecordsProduced by: James A. RoccoRecorded & Mixed: Westrax Recording StudiosRemastered: Phil Klum (Phillip Klum Mastering)About James A. RoccoJames A. Rocco’s five-decade career spans Broadway, international concert stages, and acclaimed studio recordings. From singing backup for Frank Sinatra to performing with Herbie Hancock and starring in CATS, Rocco has defied labels and embraced reinvention. His Legacy Recording Project merges a lifetime of musical influences into fresh, high-impact releases that honor the past while moving the music forward—many of which have recently drawn significant online attention and audience engagement.

My Luck Is Changing - James A. Rocco

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.