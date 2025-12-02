The Holiday Songbook Launches Nationally with Rave Reviews; Licensing Now Open for 2026 Holiday Programming

Official logo for The Holiday Songbook, from Thirty Saints Productions. The original cast of The Holiday Songbook (L–R): James A. Rocco, Jennifer Eckes, and Erin Schwab.

The Holiday Songbook earns rave reviews and expands nationwide, offering theatres a flexible, family-friendly holiday concert now available for 2026 licensing.

The Holiday Songbook is designed to make holiday programming easier for theatres while giving audiences a meaningful, nostalgic, and uplifting experience.” — James A. Rocco

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETHE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK Opens to Enthusiastic Response; Now Available for Licensing Nationwide as the First Breakout Hit of The Songbook SeriesThirty Saints Productions announces the successful launch of THE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK, the newest edition and first nationally released title of the expanded Songbook Series. The show opened this season to enthusiastic audiences, strong reviews, and immediate multi-state booking momentum. Licensing is now open nationwide for the 2025 and 2026 holiday seasons.Cherry and Spoon described the production as “a warm and cozy tonic” and “a really fun and festive celebration of holiday music.”Lucas Chase, Executive Director of the Mabel Tainter Theatre, added, “The Songbook Series is a masterwork anthology of the most beloved music of the 20th and 21st century. Audiences are transported.”THE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK is a festive, story-driven concert tracing the evolution of winter holiday music, from early wassailing traditions to modern-day radio favorites. The production combines narration, historical context, and vibrant arrangements into a 90-minute family-friendly experience suitable for theaters of all sizes.Confirmed 2025 engagements include:• Mabel Tainter Theatre — Menomonie, WI• Historic Holmes Theatre — Detroit Lakes, MN• Crooners Supper Club — Minneapolis, MN• Cinnabar Theatre — Petaluma, CA (Original Production)• Class Act Productions — The Woodlands, TX (Original Production)The production was designed to be flexible and budget-friendly for theatre companies and presenters.Features include:• Flexible casting (three performers or expandable ensemble)• Minimal technical requirements• Complete materials package, including script, arrangements, and logo assets• 90-minute runtime• Strong multi-generational audience appealAbout The Songbook SeriesThe Songbook Series began with early explorations at Paper Mill Playhouse and Stage One Wichita. It gained national momentum during its seven-year run at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul, where it became a significant audience-development force and a popular fixture of the season. Rebranded from Broadway Songbook to The Songbook Series to reflect a broader musical landscape, the project explores iconic songs and their creators through narration, music history, and concert performance. Past editions have celebrated the works of Sondheim, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer, Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, Kander and Ebb, the Singer-Songwriters of the 1970s, the Birth of Rock and Roll, and Hollywood’s Golden Age. The virtual edition of the series won BroadwayWorld’s Best Streaming Concert (2021). Upcoming Songbook Series titles projected for release in 2027 include Broadway in Love, The Women Who Wrote the Songs, and Yankee Doodle Boy.About the CreatorsJames A. Rocco is an award-winning vocalist, director, writer, producer, and Broadway veteran whose career includes recording projects, national tours, international concerts, and over 200 theatrical productions. His work has appeared at Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Théâtre du Châtelet, and on Broadway. Rocco is co-creator of The Songbook Series and Founder/CEO of Thirty Saints Productions.Albert Evans (1951–2019) was a celebrated musical theatre writer known for PAGEANT, The Texas Chainsaw Musical, Ten Nights in a Bar-Room, and the musical adaptation of Amelia Bedelia. He was also Artist in Residence at Paper mill Playhouse and The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle.Licensing and booking inquiries for THE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK are now open.MEDIA AND LICENSING CONTACTThirty Saints Productionsinfo@ThirtySaintsProductions.com

