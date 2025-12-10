James A. Rocco Premieres New Music Video: "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - A Global Holiday Collaboration

James A. Rocco releases a new recording of the holiday classic “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” as part of his Legacy Recording Project, continuing a five-decade career spanning Broadway, cabaret, and international concert stages. James A. Rocco backstage with Darlene Love and Mia Quijada following a holiday concert performance—decades after being inspired as a child by her original recording of “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).” Holidays With Mom by James A. Rocco features beloved holiday classics, including “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home),” celebrating family, memory, and the golden tradition of seasonal music.

A lifelong dream realized, an international collaboration, and a holiday classic reborn—now on YouTube

“Fifty years in, and I still feel like that kid at Gold Star Recording Studios. This is my way of thanking everyone who shared the journey with me—and inviting new listeners in.” — James A. Rocco” — James A. Rocco

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A brand-new official music video for “ Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) ” by Broadway veteran and recording artist James A. Rocco premieres today on YouTube, placing a bold emotionally charged new visual on one of the most iconic holiday songs ever recorded. While the track originally appeared on Rocco’s 2023 EP Holidays With Mom, today’s release marks a major artistic milestone in his Legacy Recording Project—an ongoing multi-year initiative restoring and unveiling recordings from across nearly five decades of his career.Watch the brand-new video now: [YouTube link:The new release bridges continents, cultures, and generations. The track features guest guitarist Steve Kittens, a Russian-born musician currently based in Bali, while Rocco recorded vocals between New York, St. Paul (Minnesota), and Seattle—making this a truly international collaboration born entirely across distance. Lovingly remastered by Grammy Award winning producer, Phil Klum.A 50-Year Legacy—Captured in One Holiday MomentRocco’s professional recording career began as a teenager at the legendary Gold Star Studios, where generations of iconic artists shaped the sound of modern music. He would go on to become a featured singer with Herbie Hancock and The Super Sounds, tour globally, and build a celebrated career across Broadway, cabaret, concert stages, and recording studios worldwide.Now, 50 years later, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” stands as a full-circle moment—blending nostalgia, emotional depth, pop sensibility, and cinematic restraint into one unforgettable seasonal performance.A Dream Born at a Family Holiday TableGrowing up in an Italian family where music ruled every holiday gathering, Rocco’s cousins played the legendary Phil Spector Christmas album on repeat every December. At its emotional center was the voice that changed his life forever: Darlene Love.Decades later, that childhood dream became reality in New York City when Rocco unexpectedly shared the stage with Love during a brief run of the musical Street Dreams.“I almost fainted,” he says. “But I took one deep breath—and off I went.”That full-circle moment now gives profound emotional weight to his interpretation of her signature holiday anthem.With the release of the new music video, that private history becomes a public story—one of legacy, gratitude, and the impossible dreams that somehow come true.Not Just a Cover—A Re-InterpretationThis is not simply a holiday cover. It is a re-interpretation infused with longing, joy, ache, gratitude, and hope. Rocco’s unmistakable vocal phrasing blends soulful expression with emotional precision, making the track equally at home on holiday playlists, adult contemporary radio, and live concert stages.Whether experienced through the newly released video or performed live in Rocco’s nationally touring Holiday Songbook concerts, the performance carries both the emotional weight of memory and the immediacy of now.Artist Quote for Media Use“Fifty years in, and I still feel like that kid at Gold Star Recording Studios. This is my way of thanking everyone who shared the journey with me—and inviting new listeners in.”— James A. RoccoCritical Response“A Powerhouse.” — CBS News“A Master Showman.” — Star Tribune“Mesmerizing.” — Los Angeles Times“From a kid singing the Burger King jingle to commanding Broadway and beyond —James Rocco bridges generations with unmistakable style.”— Apricot MagazineEP Context: Holidays With MomHolidays With Mom is a deeply personal holiday EP celebrating memory, family, legacy, and the enduring emotional power of seasonal music. Originally released in 2023, the project blends classic holiday repertoire with intimate storytelling and elegant contemporary production. Today’s spotlight, however, is firmly on the brand-new video release of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”.GenreHoliday • Adult Contemporary • Vocal Pop • Cabaret Crossover • Cinematic PopAvailable Now🎥 Official Music Video — Premiering Today on YouTube🎧 Original recording available on Holidays With Mom (2023)🎄 Featured live in James A. Rocco’s Holiday Songbook concert series👉 Watch the video now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXZ7pH0KqhI LabelThirty Saints RecordsThe Legacy Series — an ongoing restoration and release of recordings spanning nearly 50 years of Rocco’s career, pairing archival material with newly recorded performances.Contact / PressThirty Saints RecordsEmily VillanoInfo@ThirtySaintsProductions.comWebsite: JamesRocco.comStreaming: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6smo6fpEJijfZN27dFbaoL Artist BioJames A. Rocco is a Broadway veteran, recording artist, director, and producer whose career spans nearly five decades across theatre, concert stages, and recording studios worldwide. As a performer, he appeared on Broadway in Cats, toured internationally in Jesus Christ Superstar, and starred with the Duke Ellington Orchestra in Sophisticated Ladies. He has also collaborated with legendary artists including Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter.Rocco’s recording career began as a teenager at the legendary Gold Star Studios and has continued through a lifetime of genre-crossing work in pop, cabaret, jazz, and musical theatre. He is the founder of Thirty Saints Productions and Thirty Saints Records and is currently unveiling his Legacy Recording Project, a multi-year restoration and release of recordings drawn from nearly 50 years of performance. He is also the creator and star of the nationally touring Holiday Songbook concert series and has been named a Broadway World Vocalist of the Decade. Known as “The Singing Director,” Rocco continues to bridge classic artistry with contemporary storytelling across stage, screen, and studio.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.