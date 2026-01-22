The Completely New VirtualText Has Been Released

VirtualText Unified Web Chat and SMS VirtualText Workflows

Text Messaging and Web Chat in a Unified Team Inbox

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since July of 2025, the team at VirtualPBX has been developing a messaging pilot, building a waitlist of eager participants and engaging them in feedback. That feedback, coupled with the expertise of nearly thirty years in the telecommunications space has resulted in a brand new product: VirtualText unified SMS, MMS, and web chat. This team-focused shared inbox with singular conversation threads per customer, team-based AI agents, beyond-basic integrations, and advanced collaboration exists inside an interface designed to monitor and improve customer satisfaction.From Web Chat to SMS and Back Again“I already told you that:” the words that let teams know a customer’s experience is going downhill. Multiple conversation threads and varied applications only exacerbate this problem. With the all new VirtualText, a conversation that begins on web chat seamlessly transitions to SMS when the customer closes their browser. For agents handling conversations in the shared inbox, that context is always present and the single conversation with full history remains linear.Team-Based AI Agents That Work After Hours or Around the ClockPerhaps the first AI chat agent that won’t make your customers ask to speak to a real human. Why? Because these AI agents are trained by your playbooks and are assigned to and behave like a member of a team like sales or billing. These AI agents can:- Work 24/7, after business hours, or only during the hours you define- Transfer conversations to available human team members- Generate leads or escalate issues via defined scheduling linksWhat don’t these AI agents do?- Make up incorrect information about your company- Discuss topics outside of their scope- Ask users to repeat themselves due to a short attention spanTeam Collaboration and SentimentThe design of VirtualText’s collaboration features initially began out of the frustration the VirtualPBX team has had trying web chat tool after web chat tool: lack of transparency, no clear ownership, team members stepping over each other, and ultimately a customer experience that felt lacking because of the tool at hand. Here’s where VirtualText changes the game:- Conversation Ownership: It’s always clear who owns a conversation and that person is the only one able to reply. No more speaking on top of each other.- Take Over and Hand Off: When help is needed, conversations can be handed off or taken over with notes that provide context to the next agent.- Notes: Internal notes that assist your team in delivering great service that only they can see.- Organized and Accurate Conversation List: Your always up-to-date list of open conversations organized by unassigned, yours, and team conversations.Team workflow in the shared inbox is one thing, but the VirtualPBX team designed the new VirtualText to constantly check-in on the customer’s sentiment too. With each new reply, our AI sentiment analysis updates the overall customer sentiment right in the conversation sidebar so your team knows when frustration may be setting in or when they’ve got a potential brand advocate on their hands. Beyond just a score, VirtualText has also introduced sentiment-based workflows. These workflows allow managers and team members alike to jump in, better understand both positive and negative trends, and improve their overall company sentiment.Beyond Basic IntegrationsIn today’s world of apps and interfaces, integrations are expected. But when it comes to handling varying customer needs, they often fall short of the mark and users are still left jumping tabs to complete work manually. VirtualText introduces a library of integrations that go beyond one-size-fits-all:- Forward Message to Automation: Your team knows when something needs to happen and this two-click option makes it easy to escalate issues, send review requests, push deals to a CRM, and more.- SMS API: Perfect for sending appointment reminders and account updates at the exact right time based on your triggers.- Integrations for Customer Data Syncing: With Stripe, Shopify, and Pipedrive as the initial connectors, your team gets helpful customer context right inside of the conversation.- Robust Webhooks and API Libraries: Build your own automations based off of a thoughtful and wide-ranging list of triggers and actions.Get Access to the All-New VirtualTextThe all-new VirtualText product completely replaces the previous product by the same name and is now officially available at virtualpbx.com/virtualtext . VirtualPBX will be rolling out this upgrade to existing customers as well, though businesses eager to get started can move to the head of the line by contacting Customer Care.About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, VirtualText, and Contact Center for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.

